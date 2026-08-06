Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Salman Khan pays EMOTIONAL tribute; Aamir Khan attends late actor's last rites

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat died from cancer after a protracted struggle on August 4. His funeral was held on Wednesday, August 5. After Aamir Khan attended his funeral, Salman Khan paid his tribute to the late actor with a throwback picture.

Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat died from cancer after a protracted struggle on August 4. His funeral was held on Wednesday, August 5, and his Ghajini co-star Aamir Khan was seen paying his respects at the cremation ground. Aamir Khan, who collaborated with Rawat in Sarfarosh, Lagaan, and Ghajini, recalled him fondly, describing him as a courageous and highly devoted performer. He stated that Rawat's portrayal of the titular adversary in Ghajini was crucial to the film's success.

Aamir Khan remembers co-star Pradeep Rawat

Aamir told Variety India, “He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Pradeepji played the title role in ‘Ghajini.’ I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him.”

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Salman Khan pays his tribute

After Aamir, now Salman Khan has also paid tribute to the late actor. He shared a throwback picture with the actor and said, "Shared many good moments with you brother… May you rest in peace."

Rawat persuaded Aamir to play lead in Ghajini?

For those who don't know, Rawat recommended Aamir over Salman for the Hindi version of "Ghajini." In a 2024 interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rawat disclosed that he was crucial in persuading Aamir to play the lead in the Hindi version of "Ghajini."

Director A.R. Murugadoss was keen to remake the Tamil original in Hindi when the movie became a hit, and he frequently asked Rawat for assistance in getting in touch with top Bollywood actors.

“Murugadoss kept requesting me to help him make the film in Hindi. He would say, ‘You know Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Please talk to them.’ I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ When the film became such a huge success, I thought, why not help him? My selfish motive was that I would get to play the role in Hindi as well,” Rawat had said.

Rawat thought Aamir would be a better fit for the part, even though Murugadoss originally had Salman Khan in mind.

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