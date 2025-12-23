Prajakta Koli-Rohit Saraf begin shooting Mismatched Season 4 in….; excited fans react 'Hopefully they...'

Mismatched season 4: The shooting for the final season has officially begun. Recently, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf were spotted shooting for the upcoming shooting.

Mismatched Season 4: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf started off shooting for the fourth season of Netflix’s show Mismatched. The third season, which went on air in 2024, showed that they got engaged and was preparing for their marriage before they broke up in Marine Drive. In the previous season, it shows that Rishi realises that he may not cut for the tech world and discovers a passion for animation. He was seen acknowledging the potential of Dimple and not wanting to hold her back. He removes his engagement ring, and Dimple also does the same.

Mismatched Season 4 shooting begins

A video, featuring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, has gone viral, in which they were seen shooting at Marine Drive in Mumbai. It seems they will begin the story of Mishmatched 4 from where season three ended. The viral clip shows Prajakta sporting a short haircut, which was the earlier look from the show. On the other hand, Rohit appears in a shirt as the duo sits together while the camera is set up for the screen. Rohit’s close friend Rohan Shah was also seen in the background.

Fans' reaction to the viral video

A user said, “So happy this is finally happening! After everything in Season 3, I’m just hoping all the heartbreaks finally get covered and we get the happy ending Dimple and Rishi deserve!” Another wrote, “Cant wait to watchhh.” A comment read, “Sooooooo excited for S4.” A comment read, “Needed the most.” Another read, “Oooooo myyyyyy goooooooooddd.” A fan said, “Hopefully they unite forever.” A user mentioned, “Waiting for so longgggggg nd now finallyyy.” Another user mentioned, “if they don't get their happy ending this time i'm telling you.” A user said, “Finally that's happening.”

Mismatched season 3 cast

The popular Netflix show featured Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Abhinav Sharma, Muskkaan Jaferi, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat Singh in pivotal roles.

Mismatched season 4 is the final season

Earlier, producer Ronnie Screwvala confirmed that Mismatched season 4 will be the last season. He said, “We’re thrilled to bring Mismatched back for one last season. This show has become a true fan favourite, and the love for Dimple and Rishi has grown with every season. It’s been amazing to see how their story has sparked conversations, inspired fan theories, and built such a passionate community. Our collaboration with Netflix has helped shape a series that feels both personal and universal, and we’re excited to return with more of the emotion, chaos, and charm that audiences have come to love.”

