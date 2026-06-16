Prakash Padukone SPILLS on Deepika-Ranveer’s parenting: ‘She does more, he helps when free’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's parenting style got a proud review from Prakash Padukone. Read further to know what's the review and how are they going through this new phase together.

Prakash Padukone SPILLS on Deepika-Ranveer’s parenting: ‘She does more, he helps when free’

Prakash Padukone sounds like a completely different man these days. The badminton icon, now a grandfather, is relishing his “nana era” with a big grin on his face. He opened up about his granddaughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in a chat with The Indian Express, and gave everyone a rare look at how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are navigating life with a baby.

‘Deepika Does A Lot More, But Ranveer Helps’

“Deepika takes on a lot more, but Ranveer jumps in whenever he’s around,” Prakash says, no sugar-coating. “Both families are close by and help out too.” It’s classic working-parent juggling, one person carries much of the everyday chaos, and the other pitches in when they catch a break. Grandparents fill in the gaps, as always. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed baby Dua in September 2024, and have kept her life pretty private so far.

Auto Rides, Metro Trips, And Padel With Nana

But when Dua’s in Bengaluru, Prakash and his wife, Ujjala, skip the glitz. They just want her to have a regular childhood. Outings aren’t about fancy cars or an entourage; they hop on the metro, catch autos, and hit the local parks. “She’s super friendly,” Prakash laughs. “She says hello to almost everyone.” Camp station is practically in their backyard, and now Dua’s fascinated by trains. She’s sporting too, already hooked on padel. “There’s a great padel ground near our house, and she loves it,” he says.

Becoming A Grandfather Changed Everything

Prakash thinks all this travel is shaping Dua into a confident little person. “She’s been travelling since she was tiny. It’s made a real difference. She’s growing up quickly, it’s such a fun age to watch.” He gets a little nostalgic talking about how grandparenthood has changed him. He used to wonder why grandparents fawned over their grandkids so much. Now, with Dua, he completely understands. “I get it now, all those feelings. The fussing, the worrying, sneaking in just one more cuddle. It makes sense when it’s your child’s child.”

Deepika And Ranveer To Become Parents Again

And it looks like Deepika and Ranveer aren’t stopping at one. Not long ago, they dropped a joint post on Instagram that quietly confirmed baby number two is on the way. Deepika put up a photo of Dua holding a pregnancy test with those unmistakable two pink lines. The only caption: some evil eye emojis. Keeping things simple, maybe a little superstitious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The couple has kept their private life pretty guarded, they married in Italy in 2018 with both Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, and after Dua’s birth, stayed silent about her for months. Her “official” debut came at Diwali 2025, when they finally shared her name and some family photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

What’s Next For Deepika And Ranveer

These days, Deepika is filming back-to-back projects (King with Shah Rukh Khan, Raaka with Allu Arjun, the latter aiming for a 2027 release). Ranveer’s most recent role was in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and he’s been making news with rumors about creative disagreements on Don 3 but set life and rumors aside, at the end of the day, they’re shuttling between school runs, padel games, and metro rides, just like Prakash says. They’re hands on. They’re busy. And, celebrity or not, their home life looks beautifully messy and normal.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

