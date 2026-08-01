Prakash Raj takes a dig at PM Modi: 'Take some responsibility, my friend'

Explore what actor Prakash Raj talked about in his recent video addressing PM Modi. Raj talked about how when children use abusive language towards elders, they are warned against it and are not subjected to criminal cases.

Prakash Raj takes a dig at PM Modi: 'Take some responsibility, my friend'

Actor Prakash Raj has been vocal about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led students’ protest that recently took place. Prakash has recently posted a response video to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new video on students using foul, abusive language during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi.

In Prakash’s viral video, he is seen doubling down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by releasing a video that appeared to mimic the PM's style. Prakash's video opened the same way PM Modi has begun his recent videos addressed to the youth of our country. These videos come after a police complaint was filed against a Faridabad-based woman for allegedly using abusive language against the Prime Minister. Let’s dive in to see what actor Prakash Raj’s video about PM Modi said below.

Prakash Raj takes a dig at PM Modi

On Friday, we saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a video on social media addressing the youth on the abusive language they had used during the Jantar Mantar protest. In response to the PM’s video, actor Prakash Raj spoke on the matter, copying his signature “Hello Friends” hook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Raj (@joinprakashraj)

In the video shared by Prakash over social media, he talked about the fact that when children use abusive language towards elders, they are warned against it. These children are not subjected to criminal cases, police complaints, or harassment for making such remarks.

Prakash said in his video, “Hi friend, this is from the parents of this country. When children use abusive language or talk wrong to the elders, we tell them, warn them not to do it, and we ask them to learn a lesson and not do it again. But we don't, you know, put criminal cases and police cases and harass them.”

He continued the video talking about how the government need to take accountability for their actions. The actor said, “And one more thing is, we should also have our responsibility when we have made those children get anguished and helpless, seeing their other children die because of the broken system and losing hope in the system. And when they have been hit by batons and pellet guns and, you know, police atrocity, we should also take some responsibility, my friend. So my friend, please just tell them not to do it again and correct their mistake,”

Prakash Raj further talked about how if the system continued to hurt or witch-hunt children, it could have consequences for others as well. Something serious like this would affect their friends and families as well. He added, “Otherwise, what happens, my friend, these children, you know, they have, when you hurt them, and you witch-hunt them, their friends, children's friends will get hurt. Their parents who brought them up will get hurt. Their brothers, sisters will get hurt. Their uncles, aunties and their grandfathers, grandparents, all of them will get hurt. It is not good.”

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