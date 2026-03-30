Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86; Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan pays last respects

Prakash Raj's mother Suvarnalatha, passed away at 86 in Bengaluru residence on Sunday morning. The last rites were held on Sunday evening. Read on to know more.

An emotional news has come out from the family of veteran actor Prakash Raj. His mother, Suvarnalata, passed away at the age of 86. She breathed her last at her residence in Bengaluru. She was not keeping well for quite some time due to age-related issues. As soon as the news came, there was an atmosphere of mourning in the film industry and among fans. Close friends and relatives of the family had immediately arrived at Prakash Raj’s house to stand with the family at the last moment.

Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha last moments

According to reports, Suvarnalata was suffering from health problems for some time. Prakash Raj himself had spoken about his mother's health in many interviews. He had said that his mother had a cyst problem in her brain, due to which she had to face a lot of problems. However, the family was constantly engaged in her care. On Sunday morning, her health suddenly deteriorated, and she died at home. The incident has left the family devastated.

Pawan Kalyan pays last respects

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences over the tragic news. He shared a message on the social media platform X, saying he was deeply saddened by the news. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu has passed away. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."

Check out the post here:

He prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to her family during this difficult time. Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj have a long-standing professional and personal relationship.

Prakash Raj’s mother, Suvarnalatha's last rites

According to the information received from the family, preparations are being made for Suvarnalata's funeral in Bengaluru itself. Her last rites were held on Sunday evening, which was attended by family members, close relatives, and a few special people.

On social media, people are constantly paying tribute and expressing their condolences to the family. This is a very difficult time for Prakash Raj’s family, and his fans and family members are all standing with him.

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