Pranit More makes EMOTIONAL return to stage after Rs 370 Biryani controversy: 'Mujhe laga log accept karenge ya nahi'

Stand-up comedian Pranit More returned to the stage for the first time following the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy. A video from the show captures an emotional moment as he fought back tears.

Pranit More breaks down on stage

A leaked video from stand-up comedian Pranit More's most recent live performance went viral on several social media sites, attracting a lot of attention and creating discussions among viewers and admirers. In order to address the recent issue around him, the comedian was seen in the video pausing his act. He then became extremely emotional as he addressed the crowd.

Pranit More becomes emotional

According to the video, the video is from his June 14, 2026, event in Georgia. In the moment, More considered the circumstances, thanked the audience for sticking by him throughout a tough time, and thanked those who continued to support him.

He said, "Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi. So, thanks a lot."

Fighting back tears on stage, More was greeted with a cheer of 'Jai Maharashtra!' from the audience, as supporters applauded and screamed "We love you."

What did Pranit say further?

"Itni saari cheezein ho gayin. Dekho maine standup chalu hi isliye nahi kiya tha ki paise aayenge ya famous hone ke liye. Main jo job karta tha uske baad main standup me aaya kyunki isse mujhe khushi milti hai. Aur humesha point ye tha ki baaki logo ko bhi khushi mile. Aur ye jab nahi hota to thoda bura to lagta hai," More added.

This Clip Is from his Georgia Show (14th June)#PranitMore pic.twitter.com/NtTHGUhkB0 — Supreme (@DarshanShi67146) July 30, 2026

What did Pranit's mother advised him?

Recalling his mother's advice during that phase, More said, "Meri mummy be mujhe ek hi cheez boli ki 'Tune galti ki aur sorry bol diya. Tere behaviour se dikh jaega'. Main bola 'Agar unhe nahi pasand aaya to'. Mummy ne bola 'Galti to sabhi karte hain. Tum me se aisa koi jisne kabhi galti nahi ki hai. To fir main ye nahin karunga bhai."

While thanking the audience, More became tearful once more. "So thanks a lot mujhe fir se chance dene ke liye. Bohot show kiye hain maine. Ye show aur tum log mujhe humesha yaad rahoge," he concluded.

Rs 370 biryani controversy

The "Rs 370 Biryani controversy" began after crowd-work footage from stand-up comic Pranit More's gig went viral. During the show, an audience member recalled chasing a woman after buying her biryani for Rs 370 and how he violated her.

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