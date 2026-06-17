Pranit More Rs 370 biryani controversy: Why has FIR been filed against popular comedian in Gurugram?

A fresh FIR has been filed in Gurugram against comedian Pranit More. Read on to know why.

Pranit More In Trouble

Pranit More's viral 'Rs 370 biryani' video hasn't gone down well with many. His comment has led to massive backlash and controversy. Amid the ongoing row, Gurugram Police has now filed an FIR against him and audience member Himanshu Jangra following intervention by the National Commission for Women (NCW). The case started when Pranit More made a controversial statement during one of his comedy shows which further led to massive outrage online and criticism from women's rights groups and netizens. The NCW has alleged that the controversial comments went against the idea of consent.

FIR registered after NCW intervention

The National Commission for Women was quick to put focus on the issue after clips from the comedy show went viral on social media. According to the Commission, the comment was passed during the performance which appeared to support coercive behaviour and were disrespectful towards women. While acting upon its complaint, Gurugram Police filed an FIR against comedian Pranit More and tech professional Himanshu Jangra.

As reported by Live Mint, the Gurugram police had said, "Giving the utmost priority to the safety and respect of women, the Gurugram Police has registered a case regarding the objectionable video that went viral on social media."

The NCW has summoned both individuals to appear before the Commission on June 22, 2026, at 4 p.m. for a hearing related the matter. The Commission mentioned that the issue raises serious concerns about the normalisation of behaviour that goes against women's dignity and the idea of consent.

Maharashtra Cybercrime police had registered an FIR against comedian Pranit More and others concerning the objectionable content circulated on social media on June 11.

The offence was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber under section 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved, related to publication and spread of allegedly obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media.

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