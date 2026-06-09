Pranit More show controversy: Gurugram man LOSES job over ‘₹370 Biryani’ sex remark at comedy show

A man from Gurugram was fired after a clip from Pranit More's show went viral. He told the comedian he tried to "recover" 370 spent on a date by asking for sexual favours. The company called it a mistake with consequences. Read further to know everything about the controversy.

Pranit More show controversy: Gurugram man LOSES job over ‘₹370 Biryani’ sex remark at comedy show

Pranit More, known for tossing jokes around with people in the audience, was doing exactly that at his recent show in Gurugram. During the act, he chatted with Jangra, who decided to share a story from a recent date. Jangra said he’d treated a woman to biryani costing around ₹370 and later, when she asked him to drop her home, he joked about wanting to “recover” the ₹370 he’d spent. He said it straight: “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.” You can almost hear the crowd shifting in their seats and wondering if he was serious.

Internet Reacts, Backlash Goes Viral

The audience wasn’t sure what to make of it, but it didn’t take long for social media to make up its mind once the clip landed on X and Instagram. It blew up. People called Jangra “gross” and said his remark wasn’t just in bad taste, it was part of the problem women face on dates, unsafe attitudes dressed up as jokes. Influencer Sakshi Shivdasani called the comment “gross & disgusting,” and others went further: “This is why women don’t feel safe dating.”, “₹370 is not the price of consent.”, “Glad this was caught on camera so people see what’s said casually.”, “Pranit should have shut this down on stage.”

Company Responds, Employee Fired

It wasn’t just Jangra who took heat. Some folks wanted the comedian to step in and shut down the moment instead of letting it slide. Jangra worked at Starvik Design in Gurugram, and it didn’t take long for his company to get looped in. Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder, posted a video saying they’d fired Jangra. “Mistakes have consequences,” he wrote, but also hoped the whole thing might spark some real introspection and change, for Jangra and for everyone watching.

Apologies From Both Sides

After the backlash, Jangra publicly apologized and disappeared from social media. Pranit More also weighed in, saying he was sorry about how things unfolded and made it clear he doesn’t stand with the views Jangra expressed. This whole mess kicked off a wider debate, how far should comedians go with crowd interaction and off-the-cuff remarks? Where’s the line between edgy humor and real harm? If nothing else, the clip proves that what happens on stage rarely stays there anymore.

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