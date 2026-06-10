Pranit More’s crowdwork backfires: Comedian DEACTIVATES instagram after viral ‘Rs 370 Ki biryani’ clip sparks major outrage

Comedian Pranit More has deactivated his Instagram after a crowdwork clip from his show went viral for all the wrong reasons. Read further to know everything that snowballed after the massive backlash.

Pranit More’s crowdwork backfires: Comedian DEACTIVATES instagram after viral ‘Rs 370 Ki biryani’ clip sparks major outrage

Comedian Pranit More landed in hot water after a crowdwork video from his stand-up set caught fire online. In the now-deleted clip, an audience member, 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra from Gurugram, shared a story about a date. Himanshu said he paid Rs 370 for chicken biryani for a girl and then claimed he deserved “something in return,” hinting at physical intimacy. His actual words: “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.” He acted genuinely surprised when the girl just wanted him to drop her home afterward. The crowd laughed. Pranit More laughed too. That’s where the problem started.

Why People Are So Angry?

The clip exploded online. Influencers, comedians, and regular viewers all jumped in, criticizing both Himanshu’s entitled attitude and Pranit for letting it slide on stage. Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and plenty of others called the exchange disgusting and questioned why a comedian would put it out there with no pushback. People pointed out that laughing along only makes it seem normal that if you spend money on a date, you’re owed something in return. The outrage was fast and harsh, spreading across Instagram, X, and Reddit.

Pranit More Apologizes, Disappears from Instagram

As things got uglier, Pranit More posted an apology on Instagram, writing, “The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.” Not long after, he deactivated his Instagram account. Right now, if you try to find his profile, you’ll see zero followers and zero following basically, it’s gone. But a lot of people aren’t ready to let it go. Critics keep asking why he put the clip up in the first place if he disagreed with it. They argue comedians have a duty during crowdwork, especially when audience remarks cross a line.

Himanshu Jangra Loses His Job

Himanshu didn’t escape the storm either. After the video blew up, he faced a wave of criticism and trolling. He apologized and quit social media too. That didn’t save his job. His company in Gurugram fired him after the ‘Rs 370 ki biryani’ controversy. It’s a clear example of how quickly online outrage can hit the real world.

Comedy and Responsibility

This isn’t just about one video. The debate over crowdwork and responsibility in comedy is back in full force. Should comedians call out problematic comments live? Is it okay to post them for more views Many think Pranit missed a chance to draw a line, and his own apology admits it. With his Instagram gone, the discussion about what comedians should allow on stage is nowhere near finished.

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