Pranit More’s Gurugram clip SPARKS debate, old ‘Samay theek nahi’ jibe goes VIRAL again

Pranit More is facing major heat over a viral clip from his Gurugram show. Read further to know how the controversy has brought back his August 2025 Bigg Boss 19 entry, where he joked about comedians always being in trouble and said 'samay theek nahi chal raha hai,'.

Pranit More’s Gurugram clip SPARKS debate, old ‘Samay theek nahi’ jibe goes VIRAL again

Pranit More is finding himself in the hot seat, the same kind he once laughed about. Not long ago, he cracked a joke about how fellow comedian Samay Raina kept getting into trouble. Now, a clip from Pranit’s own set in Gurugram has gone viral, but not for the right reasons. In it, his crowd work with a few women landed badly online. People called it tone-deaf, even misogynistic. Just as quickly, social media split into two: those defending the unpredictable nature of live comedy, and others saying comics need to own their words.

The Gurugram Set That Sparked The Debate

The controversy really kicked off in June 2026. That short slice of Pranit’s show started making the rounds, critics jumped in, saying he crossed a line with his banter and everything snowballed. By the afternoon, #PranitMore was all over Twitter, with everyone arguing about where comedy ends and plain disrespect begins. Honestly, this backlash isn’t new in the Indian stand-up world. But the timing couldn’t be juicier. Not even a year ago, Pranit himself had poked fun at comedians constantly getting tangled in controversy.

The Bigg Boss 19 Joke That Aged Quickly

Back in August 2025, when Pranit walked into the Bigg Boss 19 house as a contestant, Salman Khan asked him if he’d stay clear of drama. Pranit, ever the comic, threw in a twist of wordplay: “Even if I don’t try, comedians are always in controversy. Waise bhi samay theek nahi chal raha hai.” The audience caught it immediately, a sly jibe at Samay Raina, who was then battling legal troubles because of his show India’s Got Latent. Pranit doubled down: “Ab jaana hi hota hai har comedian ko, toh socha Bigg Boss chale jaun.” It got laughs. Even Salman played along, asking if Pranit had ever been to jail. He said no.

The thing is, it was a clever line back then. People laughed. Nobody imagined a year down the line, Pranit’s words would come back to haunt him.

Samay Raina’s 2025 Controversies: What Happened

To get what Pranit was joking on, you’d have to rewind to early 2025. That’s when Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent sparked a mess, FIRs against Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia for “promoting obscenity” and “sexually explicit content” online. The real blow landed when the Supreme Court stepped in, making Samay and four others apologize publicly for mocking people with disabilities. They had to go on their podcasts and shows, own it, and say sorry. The internet was relentless. Pranit’s “samay theek nahi chal raha” jab, that everyone got it earlies. Now, people are dragging it back up to point out the irony.

Pranit’s Own Run-Ins Before Gurugram

Thing is, even before Gurugram, Pranit had his own share of drama. Before Bigg Boss, news broke that he was allegedly assaulted by a group after a stand-up gig in Solapur, Maharashtra. They’d claimed to be fans of Veer Pahariya, a Bollywood newcomer. Pranit went public with his side; some backed him, others questioned everything. The story fizzled out, but it added another layer to the running joke: stand-up comics in India and their never-ending controversies.

The Bigger Question: Where’s The Line In Crowd Work?

That’s the old debate getting new fuel now. Can a stand-up act really be called “anything goes”? Or do comics need to know when to pull back, especially if someone feels targeted? Plenty of comics say, look, live shows are messy. Jokes miss. The intention’s not always to offend. But critics insist intent isn’t everything, the impact matters too, especially when women end up as the punchline. The Comedy Circuit venue hasn’t said anything yet. Pranit hasn’t given a real statement, just a fleeting story about “context.”

How Is The Internet Reacting?

Naturally, the internet’s having a ball. Memes, call-outs, people quoting “samay theek nahi chal raha” back at Pranit. Some say, let him be, everyone slips up. Others think he should’ve known better, he already saw what happened to Samay. The only constant? The Indian stand-up world can’t stop circling around these flashpoints. Samay, Pranit, the spotlight’s ruthless, and the crowd never forgets a thing.

What Happens Next

Right now, it’s all still on social media. No FIRs have shown up after Gurugram. Maybe it’ll all blow over, or maybe this ends with more apologies and even legal action. That Bigg Boss joke? It was just meant to get a laugh. In June 2026, it’s starting to sound like a warning.

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