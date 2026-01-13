Prashant Tamang’s wife and 3-year-old daughter BREAK down at his final rites, pay last tribute to singer

Prashant Tamang was given a heartwarming farewell in his hometown, Darjeeling, on Monday. His wife, Martha Elle and daughter Ariah paid last respect to the singer.

Late actor and singer Prashant Tamang was given a heartwarming farewell in his hometown, Darjeeling, on Monday. His wife, Martha Elle, broke down in tears as she saw her husband for the last time. He died in Delhi last week. On Monday, his body was brought from Delhi to Siliguri, where fans paid their last respects. His body was then taken to Darjeeling for the family and loved ones to pay their last respects.

Martha and her daughter pay their last tribute to Prashant

Martha looked very emotional in the pictures and videos that appeared on social media. She couldn't hold back her tears. His three-year-old daughter Ariah was also seen paying tribute to her father with folded hands, sitting on her mother's lap. It was an emotional scene for everyone. A huge crowd of Prashant's fans was present there, who wanted to see their favorite artist for the last time.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Martha Aley, Prashant Tamang's wife, and their daughter pay him their tearful last respects at Chowrasta in Darjeeling. The Indian Idol winner and actor passed away in Delhi on 11th January, at the age of 43. pic.twitter.com/Q8twKoa7nP — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2026

After the death of Prashant, Martha thanked his fans. "Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house, people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she told ANI. Martha also clarified that Prashant's death was natural. She said that when Prashant passed away, she was with him, and there is no conspiracy or wrong in it. In her words, “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time.”

Prashant Tamang’s death reason

Prashant Tamang was only 43 years old. According to initial reports, he suffered a heart attack and later died. He was born and brought up in Darjeeling, West Bengal. His sudden demise has left his family and fans in shock.

All about Prashant Tamang

Prashant Tamang got massive recognition after winning Indian Idol Season 3 in the year 2007. After this, he also ventured into the world of acting and appeared in numerous Nepali films, many of which were superhits. In 2025, he also played a significant role in the second season of the web series Paatal Lok, which was highly popular. Now he will be seen in Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan, which will probably be his last film.

