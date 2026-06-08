Pregnant Deepika Padukone FLAUNTS baby bump with Ranveer Singh, couple's balcony pics go viral

Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out with Ranveer Singh to check their dream home. From Don 3 row to prepping for second baby, here's what's happening in the couple's life. Photos here.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone FLAUNTS baby bump with Ranveer Singh, couple's balcony pics go viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turned heads on Sunday evening when they were spotted at their almost-finished Bandra home. Zoom snapped a few exclusive shots of the couple relaxing on the balcony. Deepika, radiant and clearly pregnant with their second child, looked relaxed as the two inspected the interiors. In recent Zoom’s photos, Deepika wears a simple white co-ord set that highlights her bump. She looks comfortable, just enjoying the moment. Ranveer kept things easy too, dressed in a red T-shirt and black track pants. The two seemed deep in conversation, chatting and pointing out spots in their new place, already planning out life as a family.

Since sharing the pregnancy news on Instagram a few weeks back, Deepika’s mostly kept out of sight. This balcony sighting is one of her first public moments since the announcement. Deepika and Ranveer announced baby number two with a sweet Instagram post last month. Their daughter Dua arrived in September 2024, and now, the family’s getting ready to shift into their new Bandra home. Sources say the house is almost ready. The couple was there on Sunday for a last-minute check before moving in. Ranveer led the way, guiding Deepika and holding her hand as they walked through each space.

Ranveer Back In Spotlight After Don 3 Drama

Ranveer’s had a wild few weeks. After suddenly leaving Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, things got messy, producers complained to FWICE, and there was even talk of him getting “banned” from Bollywood with a non-cooperation notice and a massive Rs 45 crore compensation demand. Rumors flew, but FWICE eventually cleared things up, saying they couldn’t really ban anyone. Ranveer’s legal team pushed back, and the whole thing was dropped. Meanwhile, Ranveer has stood up for Deepika online, firing back at trolls and even posting a cheeky “Buri nazar wale, tera moonh kala” with her pictures.

What’s Next For Deepika Padukone

On the work front, Deepika’s just finished shooting her part for Shah Rukh Khan’s King. She’s also signed on for Allu Arjun and Atlee’s big film, Raaka. Last year, she made headlines for dropping out of Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, apparently after pushing for an eight-hour workday now that she’s a mom. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 after years of dating. With a new home and a second baby on the way, they’re jumping into a whole new chapter together.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

