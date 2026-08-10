Preity Zinta clears air on Aamir Khan viral video, says 'I have a lot of love and respect for him'

Preity Zinta has reacted to a viral video that showed her ignoring Aamir Khan during the promotions for her upcoming movie Batwara 1947. Find out what the actress actually said about the video and know what really happened below.

Preity Zinta clears the air on Aamir Khan viral video

Preity Zinta has reacted to a viral paparazzi video that sparked rumours about her equation with Aamir Khan. A clip from the promotions of their upcoming film Batwara 1947 showed Preity walking past Aamir without interacting with him. The video was shared with a caption suggesting that she had ignored the actor. Preity has now cleared the air and said there was no awkwardness between them.

Preity Zinta reacts to viral Aamir Khan video

The video was recorded during a promotional appearance in Mumbai. In the clip, Preity is seen stepping out of her vanity van and asking the photographers where she needed to go. After they showed her the direction, she quickly walked away.

Aamir Khan could be seen standing near his vanity van at the same time. The two actors did not interact in the short clip. A paparazzi account later shared the video with the caption, "Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?"

Preity Zinta calls the video clickbait

The video soon started getting attention online, with some people wondering if there was tension between the two actors. Preity decided to respond directly to the post and explained what had actually happened.

She wrote, "This kind of clickbait content is not cool. I didn't see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some shots inside and then catch a flight for Batwara 1947 promotions. Next time, please don't expect me to stop and take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir, so this is not in good taste (sic)."

Her clarification made it clear that there was no issue between the two actors. Preity also made it clear that she did not appreciate the negative angle given to the short video.

Preity Zinta returns to films after eight years

Batwara 1947 is a special film for Preity as it marks her return to the big screen after an eight-year gap. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.

The actress is now busy promoting the period drama along with the rest of the cast. Aamir Khan has also produced the film under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film stars Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapur and Khushi Hajare. Aamir Khan is backing the project as a producer, while Preity plays a key role in the story. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14. Fans are now waiting to see Preity back on the big screen after her long break.

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