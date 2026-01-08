Prince Narula's FIRST reaction after his arrest video goes VIRAL: 'Mai giraftaar...'

Prince Narula Arrest Controversy: A video of Prince Narula has gone viral which shows him getting arrested. However, it has now been reported that the said video is fake.

Prince Narula, who gained massive popularity for winning Bigg Boss 9 and MTV Roadies X2 has been trending on Google Trends. But what is the reason behind sudden surge in his search? Is it because of his 'arrest' video? Has the video also been verified as real or fake? According to reports, a video of Prince Narula has gone viral which shows him getting arrested. However, it has now been reported that the said video is fake. A social media user asked Grok if it was real. According to the response, it has been termed 'edited'.

However, amid these rumours, the Roadies star has broken his silence. In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Prince said, "I was not arrested; this was part of a brand shoot."

About Prince Narula

Prince Narula won the title of the Bigg Boss Season 9 that was aired in 2015-2016 and hosted by Salman Khan. He captured audiences with his good gameplay, fierce battles, and his likeable personality. Prince was crowned the winner, competing with Rishabh Sinha and Mandana Karimi in the case of the grand victory.

Prince had already achieved success before Bigg Boss by having won MTV Roadies 12 and Splitsvilla 8, and was known as the King of Reality Shows. It is in the Bigg Boss house that he met Yuvika Chaudhary and the couple eventually got married in 2018.

