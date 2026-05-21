Pritam CALLS out ‘Music detectives’ after Cocktail 2’s Mashooqa gets accused of copying Italian song

Read further to see how Pritam responded to claims that Cocktail 2's Mashooqa copies a 1993 Italian track.

Pritam CALLS out ‘Music detectives’ after Cocktail 2’s Mashooqa gets accused of copying Italian song

Music composer Pritam has finally broken his silence after the new song “Mashooqa” from Cocktail 2 got swept up in a plagiarism controversy. And honestly, his response is as sharp as it gets, laced with sarcasm. Cocktail 2 is already one of the year’s most hyped films. With a star cast, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, people were buzzing about it anyway. But when “Mashooqa” dropped, the buzz got louder and then took a sharp turn. Within hours, folks on social media started saying the song sounded a LOT like a 1993 Italian track called “Se So Arrubate A Nonna” by Bibi & Coco. Videos comparing the songs flooded Reddit and X. Soon, “copied” was trending next to Pritam’s name.

Pritam didn’t let it slide. Just a day after the wave of backlash, he let loose on Instagram Stories. “Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities.’ Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say, guys, NOT NICE,” he said.

He’s clearly had enough to him, these accusations pop up every time he puts out new music, most of the time without any real proof and the Internet, It’s divided. Some users doubled down, sharing side-by-side clips and insisting “Mashooqa” is a copy. Others jumped in to defend Pritam, pointing out that even the so-called original isn’t exactly free from its own influences. The debate just snowballed into this bigger conversation: Where do you draw the line between inspiration and straight-up copying? And honestly, how many global tunes start sounding the same anyway?

A quick note on Cocktail 2 itself?

The first film, which dropped in 2012, was a huge hit, a London rom-com about a messy love triangle with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. This new one is being called a “spiritual sequel.” No plot leaks yet, but expectations are sky-high. It hits cinemas worldwide on June 19, 2026.

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