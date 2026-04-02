Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 7 going OFF-AIR? AI backlash and budget issues spark speculation about show's future

Is Naagin 7 going off air? TRP drops, AI backlash, and budget concerns have sparked speculation, while Ekta Kapoor responds to criticism and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary remains a fan favorite.

Ekta Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Naagin 7 likely to go off air soon? According to reports, the show's usage of AI and declining TRP have caused issues for the producers. Entertainment Tadka reports that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's program Naagin 7 is having a "budget issue." Along with a notable decline in the show's TRP in recent weeks, the research implies that overuse of AI has also had an impact.

Naagin 7 topped the TRP ratings upon its Colors TV debut and held the top spot for a few weeks. But as time went on, the show's viewership drastically dropped. It fell further along ultimately failed to reach the Top 10 after momentarily staying in the Top 5.

Will Naagin 7 go off air?

However, neither the maker nor the channel has made any official acknowledgement of this. This might be an April Fool's joke, according to Telly Chakkar.

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According to the most recent statistic, Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has recovered to take the top place in the list of the most popular Hindi TV actors for Week 13.Priyanka outperformed other big TV stars in the popularity rankings despite recent fluctuations in her show's ratings, with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit following closely behind. Additionally, new items were added to the list, demonstrating Priyanka's devoted fan base and ongoing appeal to viewers of other television genres.

Ektaa Kapoor responds to criticism for...

Ektaa Kapoor, producer of Naagin 7, replied to criticism on social media regarding the usage of AI-generated images, particularly in dragon and snake sequences. She acknowledged "receiving a lot of hate for my A.I. episodes." To respond to the criticism, she produced a frank video in her characteristic manner and even laughed about the creative hurdles, stating, "Mujhe chahiye a dragon, a plane, without any budget," while pointing at her crew. Ektaa's comments highlighted the challenge of matching public expectations for intricate fantasy aspects with the actual limitations of television production.

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