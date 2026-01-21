Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu REACT to Vaada Nibhaungi trend after their Barsaat song goes viral; ‘Now Hot…’

Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu recently reacted to the viral trend from their movie Barsaat. Here is what the actress said.

A new trend has taken storm on social media in which people are dancing to Vaada Nibhaungi from the film Barsaat. The hit number featured Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu. It is a wedding song, which has an emotional note to it. Thousands of reels were made on Instagram. Now, days later, Priyanka and Bipasha have reacted to the trend. Chopra shared a reel of Vaada Nibhaungi on Instagram story. The reel read, “Puri feed mei bas yahi gaana aaraha hai.” She captioned the post, “lol.. Babies” and tagged Bipasha Basu. The latter reshared Priyanka’s story on her Instagram story. She wrote, “And now Hot mammas (sic).”

Barsaat was released in 2005, when Priyanka and Bipasha were relatively new in the industry. The movie also featured Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film was directed by Suneel Darshan. Barasaat could not perform well at the box office. However, one of the song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi, became a rage on social media.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming movies

The actress will be next seen in The Bluff, which also features Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova and Zack Morris. The Bluff has been directed by Frank E. Flowers. The Hollywood project has been produced by Priyanka Chopra, Angela Russo-Otstot, Gozie Agbo, Mariel Saldaña Nazario, Cisely Saldana, Anthony Russo and Michael Disco. It is slated to be released on February 25, 2026.

Priyanka will also be seen in much anticipated Telugu project, Varanasi. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. S. S. Rajamouli's directorial was released in theatres in 2027. The film will be released in Pan India in multiple languages. As per reports, Priyanka took Rs 30 crore for Varanasi.

The actress was last seen in the Bollywood movie, The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Bipasha Basu movies

The actress made her debut with the 2001 thriller Ajnabee. She has also worked in movies like Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Raaz 3, Barsaat, Race, Phir Hera Pheri, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Omkara, to name a few. She was last seen in Alone, which also stars Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles. On the film set, the actress fell in love with Grover. After dating for quite some time, Bipasha and Karan tied knot in 2016. They welcomed their first child in November 2022.





