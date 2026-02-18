Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ red carpet kiss goes viral, fans react 'So...' [Video]

The display of their love and affection immediately won hearts, with fans impressed with their bond and support for each other.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave fans the most unforgettable moment by sharing a kiss during the premiere of The Bluff in Los Angeles. Their chemistry was impeccable, and the impact it left on fans was indelible. For the unversed, the couple confidently hit the red carpet in style, and ensured all eyes were on them. The display of their love and affection immediately won hearts, with fans impressed with their bond and support for each other. The Bluff is an action thriller which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026. It has been directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Joe Ballarini.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' viral video

Within minutes of their video going viral on social media, fans started sharing their reactions. It is heartening to see how the fans lauded their chemistry and called them relationship goals. One fan posted, "So cute beautiful ??". Next comment read, "Magnifiiiique". Rest of the supporters dropped heart and fire emojis to laud how affectionate and genuine they looked.

A packed star-studded premiere

The premiere that was held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles was a huge affair. Besides Priyanka and Nick, the night also witnessed the attendance of co-stars Karl Urban, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Temuera Morrison and Ismael Cruz Cordova. Director Frank E. Flowers and producer Anthony Russo too attended the premiere.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2018, and hosted both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. While Priyanka was 36 at the time of her wedding, Jonas was 26. Their wedding quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year. While reflecting on the early phase of their romance, Priyanka had admitted to being surprised by how quickly things changed. She had said, "We got married really quick, within six months of meeting. When I first married him, I didn't know if it was even real. This part of him. Because I was like this is crazy. This is put on. But Nick has this absolute sincerity."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more