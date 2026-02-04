Priyanka Chopra signed SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with one CONDITION; later Mahesh Babu was forced to…

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema after nearly seven years. Her upcoming film, Varanasi, is directed by the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. In an interview, Priyanka revealed, she made one request before signing the film.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema after nearly seven years. Her next film is titled Varanasi, and it's being directed by the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. In an interview, Priyanka revealed that when Rajamouli offered her the film, she had only one condition before saying yes, she wanted the opportunity to dance in the film. This was confirmed by actor Mahesh Babu, who said that the dance number is going to be sensational.

What was Priyanka Chopra’s request before signing Varanasi?

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Priyanka revealed that she had not appeared in any Indian film for the past six years. When Rajamouli called her and described her character, Priyanka jokingly said that she had only one request — "Will you let me dance?" Priyanka said that she hadn’t had the chance to dance for a long time, so she was very excited about it. However, she later realized that making this demand might have been a bit much, as there's a lot of dancing in the film. In her words, “So, I haven't done an Indian film in like six years. So when she called me, and he was like, ‘Oh, you know, this female character's really cool and you have to do it,’ and whatever, I was like, ‘I have one request, will you make me dance? Please, because I haven't danced for so long.”

Priyanka laughingly said that Mahesh Babu also had to work very hard because of this dance. She said that Mahesh jokingly said that all of this was happening because of Priyanka and now he also had to dance. She said, “Whoa, I should not have asked, because we be dancing. Oh my gosh, there’s a lot. And poor Mahesh was like, ‘It’s because of you. Because of you, I have to do it too.’”

Mahesh Babu’s reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s dancing request

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, said that one song from the film has already been shot and it's so fantastic that everyone keeps humming it even after the shooting. He said, “It's sensational. And, I think one song we've already shot for it, and it just keeps playing in our minds. And [Priyanka] keeps singing it all the time. And, that song was because she wanted to dance and… And, he made her dance.”

All about Varanasi

Varanasi is directed by SS Rajamouli, who has previously directed blockbuster films like RRR. This film is being hailed as Priyanka Chopra's grand return to Indian cinema, in which she will be seen in an action-packed role as Mandakini. Mahesh Babu plays the lead role, while Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays the villain. According to the teaser, the film's story is based on time travel and action-adventure.

