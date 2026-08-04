Priyanka Chopra teaches daughter Malti Marie Durga Mantra; fans call her ‘Desi mamma’

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram video with daughter Malti Marie goes viral. The actress is seen teaching her the Durga Mantra before sharing a fun party moment, leaving fans impressed.

Priyanka Chopra has once again won hearts with her new Instagram post. The actress posted a video featuring her two different sides. In one, she is seen teaching her daughter Malti Marie the Durga Mantra, while in another she is seen dancing and having a great time at a party. The video has gone viral, and fans are showering Priyanka with praise for keeping in touch with her Indian roots while living abroad.

Priyanka Chopra teaches daughter Durga Mantra

Priyanka posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, "I have two personalities. 1. Mama, 2. Mamacita.” The video begins with a cute moment between the actress and her daughter. Priyanka is seen teaching the little one the Durga Mantra. Then the mood of the clip changes completely, and the actress shows a party moment, where she is seen having fun with her pals.

The post caught the attention of fans quickly and has been widely shared everywhere on social media.

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra’s viral video

Soon after Priyanka dropped the video, fans flooded the comments section with love. One user wrote, “From Desi Girl to Desi Mamma”.

Another fan wrote: “Soo proud of you… ur an inspiration”. “Beautiful. An icon in its true essence carrying Indian culture and couture both in her veins,” commented a third user.

Many also praised the actress for introducing Indian traditions to Malti Marie. “She keeps them proud by keeping her culture alive no matter where she lives,” several fans said.

Priyanka Chopra work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback in Indian cinema with Varanasi, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film has Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The movie is being made in Telugu but will be released in various languages, including Hindi. Besides Varanasi, Priyanka has two international projects – Amri and Judgement Day.

All about Varanasi

Varanasi is all set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Fans are excited to see Priyanka back in an Indian film after a long gap. The film’s first look was unveiled at a grand function last year and the film has already generated a lot of hype.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

