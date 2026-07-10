Raghav Juyal turns protective as he shields Shehnaaz Gill from paparazzi chaos [VIRAL VIDEO]

Get to know all about the new viral video of actor Raghav Juyal protecting Shehnaaz Gill from a crowd of paparazzi. Read ahead to know about the dating rumours this duo is sparking below.

Raghav Juyal shields Shehnaaz Gill from paparazzi chaos [VIRAL VIDEO]

Last night, Bollywood star Raghav Juyal celebrated his birthday bash with close friends, and his party gathered a lot of attention from fans. From all the paparazzi chaos that took place at the Kill star’s birthday celebrations on Thursday, a viral video has been circulating of Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill. In this clip, we can see Raghav moving to his car along with Shehnaaz. The two were seen holding hands in the video and are now sparking new dating rumours. Let’s dive in to see more about the new viral video of actor Raghav Juyal protecting Shehnaaz Gill from a crowd of paparazzi.

Raghav Juyal turns protective as he shields Shehnaaz Gill

Actor Raghav Juyal was seen celebrating his birthday in Mumbai on July 9, 2026. From Raghav’s party held on Thursday, many videos have been circulating on social media through paparazzi accounts. One viral video, which has gathered the most attention from fans over the internet, is of Raghav Juyal protecting Shehnaaz Gill from a crowd of paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video is a continuation of Raghav exiting his party along with the Ikk Kudi actress. As Raghav and Shehnaaz are trying to get to their car, a swarm of paparazzi is seen around their vehicle in a large crowd. Raghav was seen holding hands with Shehnaaz as he tried to protect her from the paparazzi crowd. Shehnaaz is also seen losing her balance at one point in the clip. As Raghav gets seated in the car, he is seen pulling Shehnaaz into the car. For a brief moment, Shehnaaz was seen sitting on the lap of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actors.

Ever since these videos have gone viral on social media, the pair has started fuelling dating rumours. People have been linking Raghav and Shehnaaz together ever since they worked together on the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan three years ago in 2023.

About Raghav Juyal’s Birthday Party

While today, July 10, 2026, is Raghav’s actual birthday, the actor threw a birthday party for his close ones yesterday. He has turned 35 years old today. Raghav’s birthday bash was held in Mumbai and was attended by many celebrities from Bollywood. According to media reports, amongst the party guests were B-town celebs like Aryan Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Sanya Malhotra, Badshah, Mona Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ameesha Patel.

Upcoming projects for Raghav Juyal

Raghav’s new project for 2026 is a new Bollywood movie, titled Bhai Tera Star Hai. The trailer for the new movie was released yesterday. Raghav will be seen playing the character of Ajay Singh in this upcoming film.

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