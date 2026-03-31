Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Bengali actor dies while SAVING female co-star from drowning? Local boatmen's statement goes VIRAL

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tragically drowns at Talsari Beach while saving his co-star during a shoot. Authorities investigate the on-set accident and safety lapses.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, a Bengali actor, unfortunately died while attempting to save a female co-star who slid during filming at Talsari Beach, according to witnesses. The event occurred on Sunday, March 29, as the team was filming sequences in shallow water near the coast. According to The Telegraph, local witnesses reported that the tragedy occurred as the actors were standing in "knee-deep" water during a dance scene. An abrupt slide forced the actress to tumble into a dip on the uneven seabed.

What did local boatman tell about Rahul's drowning?

“Rahulji was still standing when madam (the co-star) slipped and fell. She was wearing a sari and was trapped in the water. He went in, trying to save her,” Tapan Gangai, a local boatman who witnessed the incident from a distance, told the news portal.

Another boatman, Pulin, said that after Rahul was eventually pulled out of the water, locals tried to revive him before the crew stepped in. “He threw up some water. He was alive. He was groaning in pain. He was gasping for air. Then the crew (shooting the TV serial Rahul was acting in) took over,” Pulin reportedly said.

Rahul drowned while saving his female co-star?

According to previous reports from Digha Police, Rahul and his co-star were filming on a speedboat when they were both thrown into the water by heavy waves. While crew personnel were able to rapidly save the actress, it apparently took over an hour to find and extract Rahul from the sea.

The 42-year-old actor was transported to Digha State General Hospital, around 11 kilometres from Talsari, where doctors confirmed him dead upon arrival.

More investigation underway

Authorities are currently investigating the event and looking into the circumstances behind the shooting. The production company did not obtain authorisation from the Odisha police prior to filming at the spot, according to Balasore Police officials. “Had they informed us, we could have made the necessary arrangements,” an officer at Talsari police station said.

“For any such shooting, we keep a doctor’s team, lifeguards, rescue boats and police ready. There was none nearby on Sunday.”

Boatmen and at least one member of the production crew reportedly helped retrieve Rahul from the water.

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