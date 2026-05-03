Raja Shivaji fever GRABS Latur: Riteish Deshmukh hold grand roadshow after film's massive response, celebration draws huge crowd [Viral Video]

Riteish Deshmukh held a grand roadshow in Latur to celebrate Raja Shivaji's success. The film created history with the biggest Marathi opening and crossed Rs 23.65 crore net by Day 3.

In response to the reactions of his most recent film, Raja Shivaji, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh held a roadshow in Latur to engage with his fans. In addition to directing the historical drama, the actor plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in it. According to the producers, the movie made Rs 12.40 crore nett at the domestic box office on Friday, making it the largest opening day for a Marathi film.

Riteish Deshmukh holds a roadshow in Latur

Deshmukh and his wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh, unexpectedly visited a PVR movie theatre in Latur on Saturday evening and engaged with the audience, adding to the enthusiasm around the movie's premiere.

The actor paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with flowers during the roadshow.

A large number of his fans greeted him along the route. While addressing citizens, he said, "Raja Shivaji film is made by the son of Latur. You consider that this is your film and go with your family to watch it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

What is Raja Shivaji's story all about?

The movie follows Shivaji Maharaj from a young man who vowed to oppose strong powers to the leader who established Swarajya, and it aims to tell his tale to viewers who are not limited by language.

Jio Studios presents the film, which is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company label.

Raja Shivaji box office collection

As of Day 3, Raja Shivaji is currently running across 1,785 shows and has collected a net of Rs 1.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 28.13 Cr and total India net to Rs 23.65 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

