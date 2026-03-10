Rajat Bedi’s daughter Vera Bedi avoids cameras, hides face during city spotting [VIRAL VIDEO]

As soon as Vera noticed photographers were waiting for her, she looked a bit uncomfortable with the sudden attention.

Rajat Bedi’s daughter Vera Bedi was recently seen out and about in Mumbai, but she was clearly not in mood to get clicked by the paparazzi. Vera was clicked while she was making her way to her car. While she did it, she tried to avoid the cameras. Vera was dressed casually, and sported a relaxed look for the recent outing. While his father Rajat Bedi gained popularity for his Ba***ds character Jaraj Saxena, she became a talking point on the internet for her resemblance with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Why did Vera hide her face?

As evident from the video, Vera had seen photographers as they waited for her, and looked a tad uncomfortable with the sudden attention she was given. In a moment that was captured in videos, Vera was seen trying her best to hide her face with her hands while heading towards her car. As the photographers asked her to pose, Vera decided to keep a low profile. She quickly stepped inside the car and continued to cover her face. So yes, she tried very hard to avoid being clicked. Her interaction with paps remained brief and lasted only for a few seconds. However, it quickly went viral on social media after the video surfaced online.

How have fans reacted?

Within minutes, Vera Bedi’s video went viral on social media. And fans quickly reacted to her camera-shy moment and shared mixed reactions online. While most of the fans dropped heart emojis, others out out fire emojis to share their reactions. One fan had commented, "Jany do . She has her own beauty".

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood won several hearts. One character which grabbed everyone's attention was Jaraj Saxena played by Rajat Bedi. While Rajat's fame grew, his gorgeous daughter Vera Bedi became the talk of the town. And netizens compared her to the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. During an interaction, Rajat reacted to a netizen’s comment about Vera: “Vera Bedi is 18 years old, and she can eat 10 Kareena Kapoor and 20 Aishwarya for Dinner??.” Rajat said, “Nahi, nahi please, please, please (folding hands). My daughter is a very innocent girl. Meri haath jod ke binti hai, aisa statements please mat banayie ki she can eat a Kareena Kapoor or an Aishwarya Rai. We are very blessed ki aap log ka pyaar mil raha hai.”

