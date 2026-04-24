Rajat Bedi's daughter Vera to make her Bollywood debut soon? Actor's VIRAL statement sparks buzz

Rajat Bedi shares update on daughter Vera Bedi's debut plans, revealing she's focused on studies while handling sudden fame and online attention.

The children of Bollywood stars commonly pursue acting careers which their parents established while demonstrating their skills through dedicated performances that earn audience approval. The recent statements of actor Rajat Bedi about his daughter, Vera Bedi, have generated public interest in his personal life. He provided fans with a new update about her which created both surprise and excitement among them. Vera's latest news brings additional recognition to her existing beauty which she uses to draw people toward her.

What did Rajat Bedi say about his daughter Vera?

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, when Rajat Bedi was asked about his daughter's debut, he revealed, "My daughter is still studying. She wants to finish her studies. So, give it a year and then there will be some excitement there too. With the public's love, I feel that even if she doesn't want it, the public will still bring her."

His remark has started a conversation on social media, and many admirers are looking forward to seeing her on TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

About Rajat Bedi work front

Rajat Bedi made his last appearance in Aryan Khan's web series The Bads of Bollywood, where he performed the role of Jaraj Saxena. The actor attended the show premiere red carpet event together with his daughter, Vera Bedi, who became the centre of attention because of her remarkable blue eyes and assured demeanour.

Vera, who is 19 years old and currently studying, has begun to establish her online presence. She receives constant media attention because of her fashion choices, which many people consider to be stylish. Some fans have started to compare her to Kareena Kapoor, which shows that she has already begun to win over fans who admire her.

When Rajat opened on how Vera dealt with sudden fame

Last year, Rajat addressed how Vera has been dealing with the sudden attention. The actor admitted that, while she was thrilled by the similarities, the overpowering nature of internet celebrity took its toll on her.

He said, “She was very overwhelmed and scared as well. One day, she was unable to focus on her work and said, ‘Papa, people are making AI images of me, galat galat images bana rahe hain. Some are making posts comparing me to Aishwarya and Kareena and talking rubbish like I’ll eat up 10 Aishwaryas or 10 Kareenas.’”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more