Rajat Dalal to EXIT The 50? Bigg Boss 18 fame star suffers severe injury on the show, hospitalized after…

According to reports, Rajat Dalal has quit the reality show The 50 even before the premiere of the show. Read on to know more.

Rajat Dalal is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 18. According to reports, Rajat Dalal has quit the reality show The 50 even before the premiere of the show. The show is scheduled to start from February 1, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors channel. It is being reported that he suffered a serious injury during the shooting, after which the doctors have advised him to withdraw from the show. However, no official confirmation has been made yet in this regard.

What happened to Rajat Dalal in The 50 Show?

According to reports by India Forums, the accident took place during a high-intensity task. In the task, the contestants had to constantly use upper-body strength, and there was also a lot of time pressure. Meanwhile, Rajat suddenly stopped groaning in pain and held his hand. Seeing his condition, fellow contestants and the show's team immediately became alert. It turned into a medical emergency, and the shooting was immediately stopped.

TRENDING NOW

Did Rajat Dalal EXIT The 50?

The medical team present at the spot immediately gave first aid to Rajat, and then he was taken to the hospital. Medical tests and scans conducted there revealed that he had suffered a severe triceps muscle tear. Doctors said the injury was serious and required surgery. Due to this, Rajat has been advised to take a long rest, as it is not possible for him to stay in the show.

Due to this reason, the doctors have advised Rajat Dalal to withdraw from the show. Reports also said that Rajat is going to undergo surgery soon, and the recovery may take a long time. At the moment, there is no official statement from Rajat or the makers of the show on this news, but according to sources close to the set, his exit from the show is almost certain.

All about The 50

The 50 is a big reality show, in which 50 celebrities take part in tough challenges for 26 days. The show features Karan Patel, Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Manisha Rani, Nikki Tamboli, and many more. Rajat Dalal's name was also in this list, which made his fans very excited. Now, if his exit is confirmed, it will be considered a big change for the show.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more