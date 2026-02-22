Rajinikanth vs Kamal Haasan net worth 2026: Which KHxRK star is the real Kollywood Mogul? A look at their salaries, lavish lifestyle and luxury cars

South Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan has been ruling the box office for over decades now. The duo will be seen again on the big screen in the film KHXRK, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar

Two superstars of South Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, have always been a topic of discussion for fans and the industry. Both the actors have defined South cinema in the last fifty years with their art and personality. The duo will be seen again on the big screen in the film KHXRK, which will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The teaser of this film is refreshing nostalgia among fans and raises the question: Who is the real hero?

Rajinikanth vs Kamal Haasan: Who is richer?

In terms of net worth, both actors are among India's richest film stars as of early 2026. Kamal Haasan's wealth is said to be around Rs 410-450 crore, while Rajinikanth's wealth is estimated to be between Rs 430-500 crore. Both have different sources of income. Kamal Haasan's income comes from acting, directing, writing, TV hosting, and his production company Raaj Kamal Films International. At the same time, Rajinikanth earns mainly from acting fees and brand endorsements.

Rajinikanth vs Kamal Haasan: Who charges more?

Rajinikanth is known for his films. In some recent projects, his fees have been reported to be between Rs 125 and Rs 270 crore. Sometimes their earnings are so much that they are equal to the budget of a big multi-star film. Kamal Haasan takes a little less fee, but his fee can also be up to Rs 100 crore. Apart from this, he earns around Rs 2 lakh daily from the hosting stints of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Rajinikanth vs Kamal Haasan: Luxurious car collection

Rajinikanth's wealth is mainly concentrated in his personal and chosen investments. His main house in Chennai's Poes Garden is worth around Rs 35-40 crore. He has also kept properties like Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, which are used for social purposes. His car collection also reflects his personality. This includes luxury models like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley and Mercedes, as well as classic cars like the old Premier Padmini.

Kamal Haasan has embraced diversity and experimentation in his career. He is an actor, producer, director, singer and writer. He owns several properties, including the family home in Alwarpet, properties in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, and a townhouse in London. His car collection includes luxury cars like BMW and Lexus, and he also has a collection of expensive watches.

The two stars show different patterns of their financial resources and their investment choices. Rajinikanth earns big bucks from his superstardom and has selective investments, while Kamal Haasan invests money in diverse projects, tech and cultural initiatives. The two individuals possess assets exceeding crores, but they differ in their vision and approach to work but there is no comparison or competition between the two.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more