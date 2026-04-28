Rajpal Yadav JOINS Salman Khan in Dil Raju’s upcoming film amid legal controversy

Even with legal drama swirling, Salman has given Rajpal a boost just when he needs it most. Read further to know what the megastar did to win everyone's heart once again.

Salman Khan’s got Rajpal Yadav’s back. Despite Rajpal getting tangled in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, Salman just handed him a major role in his next action-packed film. Apparently Rajpal will play Salman’s trusted “right hand” in a Dil Raju production. It’s a big part, not just comic relief, but someone who really stands with Salman’s character. The two are supposed to share a real, believable bond that goes beyond the usual sidekick routine.

A source told Bollywood Hungama this was no pity casting. Rajpal’s in because he fits, and Salman’s a huge fan of how he brings a role to life. For anyone worried the legal mess would scare people off, that’s clearly not the case here.

Of course, Rajpal is famous for his timing, he can make almost anything hilarious. The new film is heavy on action, but his scenes are supposed to crack people up. Sounds like they’re aiming for a mix of adrenaline and laughs. Rajpal was supposed to start shooting in May, but he’s already on set in Mumbai. The movie’s set to hit theaters in early 2027.

Everything About The Legal Trouble?

The controversy bubbled up again at the Screen Awards 2026, when host Saurabh Dwivedi made a joke about it. Salman didn’t let the moment slide. He jumped online and defended Rajpal directly, reminding everyone that Rajpal’s been working for 30 years and keeps getting called back for a reason. “Work will keep coming to you at this very dollar rate. That’s the truth,” Salman wrote.

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

Then he got a bit sentimental, posting a screenshot from the awards and saying, “If you have to give, do it from the heart. The dollar going up or down doesn’t matter, it’s what happens here in India that counts.”

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