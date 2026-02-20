Rajpal Yadav's lawyer makes SHOCKING revelation about complainant, says stage row with Amitabh Bachchan triggered...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa star Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court. However, his lawyer has made a shocking revelation about the complainant. Read on to know.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court. The case was filed by businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal. The actor's lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay said that the controversy started with an incident in which the name of megastar Amitabh Bachchan also came up. According to the lawyer, this case was not just about money, but some incidents turned it into a legal dispute.

What is Rajpal Yadav's lawyer's revelation?

The lawyer said that Madhav Gopal Agarwal had given a loan of Rs 5 crore to Rajpal Yadav for his film Ata Pata Laapata. A main agreement was reached between the two sides, and later three additional agreements were also reached by August 2012. According to these documents, Rajpal Yadav had given five cheques, which were to be encashed from December 2012. But the controversy started during the music launch of the film in September 2012. Amitabh Bachchan was present at the event, and the businessman wanted to share the stage, but Rajpal's team did not allow it. A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film.

Later, in December 2012, the first cheque given by Rajpal Yadav, amounting to Rs 60,60,350, was successfully paid. The businessman then agreed to lift the ban on the film, and a new consent agreement was signed between the two parties in 2013. According to this agreement, all previous agreements were considered null and void. In 2016, the court issued a new order, fixing the total amount at Rs. 10.40 crore. The businessman also gave in writing that if this amount is returned, the old agreements will not be re-enforced. The court also made it clear that recovery of money can only be done through a legal process.

All about the recovery process

The recovery process started in 2016, and Rs 1.90 crore was paid on behalf of Rajpal Yadav. For the rest of the amount, another person, Anant Dattaram, offered a property worth Rs 15 crore as a guarantee. But the businessman refused to accept the guarantee and asked the court to send Rajpal Yadav to jail. According to the lawyer, this is recorded in the documents, and when no other way was suggested, the process of recovery was stopped at that time.

The lawyer also pointed out that another legal complication emerged in the case. The businessman started the case by re-basing the cheques of the old agreement, even though that agreement had already been cancelled. Based on this, the trial court in 2018 convicted Rajpal Yadav and imposed a fine of Rs 11.5 crore against him. In the same year, another court also sentenced him to three months.

Rajpal Yadav's team challenged this decision in 2019, but the case became more complicated due to the mistake of a new legal team at that time. Recently, he has been granted interim bail, and his team is demanding that the court hear the case thoroughly and give a verdict on the basis of justice.

