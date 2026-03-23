Rakesh Bedi aka Jameel Jamali used 'Dhurandhar' dialogue 12 years ago? Fans call it 'Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar'

As Dhurandhar 2 becomes a box office sensation, Rakesh Bedi's old Qubool Hai clip goes viral, with fans connecting his past role to the film's storyline.

Dhurandhar 2 had a huge opening on March 19 and quickly became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Along with Ranveer Singh, the entire cast has been praised for their performances, especially Rakesh Bedi, who is getting a lot of attention. Amid the film’s success, one of Rakesh Bedi’s old clips has suddenly gone viral.

Rakesh Bedi's old 'Dhurandhar' dialogue goes viral

Around 12 years ago, he appeared in the TV show Qubool Hai, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti. In a few episodes, he played Dhurandhar Watavdekar, a strict and disciplined officer. A scene showing his strong dedication to protecting the country is now being widely shared again.

How did fans react?

Fans who have watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge are now linking that old character’s name to the film, which has made the clip even more interesting.

Qubool Hai main Rakesh Bedi ? when n how I don't remember this https://t.co/ItXlaFhfrM — Secular Buffalo ? (@SecularBuffalo) March 20, 2026

As the old Qubool Hai clip went viral, fans were quick to comment on the same. One user wrote, "Bro predicted in 2011 but we didn't get that he is real dhurandhar." Another commented, "Qubool Hai main Rakesh Bedi when n how I don't remember this."

Dhurandhar 2 turns into massive...

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has turned into a massive blockbuster. It crossed ₹200 crore within just two days, including previews. In the film, Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel Jamali.

The movie is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar and also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The story follows an Indian spy who goes undercover in Pakistan to take down criminal and terror networks.

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