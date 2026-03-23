Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar 2 character Jameel Jamali SLAMMED by Pakistan's Nabil Gabol: 'Agar inka agent aata toh zinda nahi bachta'

Pakistan's Nabil Gabol is annoyed with Dhurandhar 2. He says his character doesn't portray his true personality.

Dhurandhar 2: Most of the viewers walked into cinema halls expecting Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge being an extension of the first part. Agreed, we knew it would have more turns and twists, but we weren't ready for Rakesh Bedi aka Jameel Jamali to be more surprising and shocking than Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari. But Aditya Dhar had hinted at it when he launched the film's trailer and mentioned 'You aren't ready for this'. Since the release of the film, Rakesh Bedi has been winning hearts and applause for offering to the viewers the most unforgettable role.

What is Rakesh Bedi's role in Dhurandhar 2?

The character of Jameel Jamali continues to win hearts, and has also become a major talking point. Many are busy understanding his real identity and if there is a real-life link too. According to reports, the character has been inspired by a popular Pakistani political figure c. For the unversed, Jameel Jamali was crafted to put forth t a powerful and influential figure who functions in complicated geopolitical spaces. The character remains unforgettable because he has been given a layered personality and portrayed with perfection by Rakesh Bedi.

How has Nabil Gabol reacted to Rakesh Bedi's portrayal?

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol had recently admitted that the Rakesh Bedi’s character, Jameel Jamali, was inspired by him and his life, but in the manner he would have liked. In a viral video of Nabil Gabol, he not only reacts to the film, but also slams his portrayal. For him, the issue doesn't lie in creative liberty. Instead, it is about how his strong reputation has been impacted. In a new viral clip, Nabil Gabol looks extremely miffed and says while his character may be “important”, it does not put forth his true identity. Nabil had rcently said, ""Mera role bahut dabnagg tha. Par inhone (Aditya Dhar) mera role sahi nahi dikhaya. Inhone koshish ki hai Lyari ko terrorist hub dikhane ki. Lyari koi terrorist hub nahi hai. Agar inka koi agent aa jaata, toh won zinda salamat jaa nahi sakta."

If you revisit Dhurandhar (2025), Jamali doesn't register at first. He just appears as a quirky, street-smart politician. He is the kind of character who wouldn't get much limelight. He is harmless, and even forgettable. But Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge flips that idea. He isn't a low-key political leader. Instead, a deeply embedded Indian agent in Karachi. He works under R. Madhavan’s Ajay Sanyal. And the kicker? Hamza had no idea about it.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more