Rakesh Roshan gets into verbal fight during nephew’s wedding? Netizens react ‘They all look…’

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was recently part of his nephew Eshaan Roshan’s wedding. Eshaan got hitched to his longtime partner, Aishwarya Singh on December 2 3 in the presence of the family and friends. However, a video from the event has been going viral on social media, which features Rakesh in a heated argument with eunuchs outside the wedding venue in Mumbai. In one of the viral videos, the eunuchs were seen blessing the bride, though she seemed to be awkward. Another video showed Rakesh Roshan getting irritated to eunuchs, who seemed to be annoyed. They stated that they came to bless the newlywed couple.

Eshaan Roshan was also present there. Later, Rakesh and Eshaan posed for the video. Netizens on social media shared their views on it. A user said, “Me to Ye Dekh Raha hu Vip Logo ke Kinner kese Hote hai.” Another wrote, “Rakesh ji bol rahe hai... Krish ka Gaana Sunega.” A comment read, “They all look so serious.” Another user said, “Suna rahi hai ache se.” Another netizen wrote, “Hat’s off to Hritik Roshan Sir jinhone apne hair bacha rakhe hain apni family me.” A fan commented, “Ye log bhi hum logo ki tarha krte h kya.”

Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. He was spotted with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, appeared with her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie, his next project is Alpha. The actor is set to appear as Agent Kabir in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik is set to serve as a mentor to the female leads in a crossover role, connecting it with his War series. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Alpha is set to be released in theatres in 2026. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2, which was released in theatres in August 2025. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The movie is now currently streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix. The movie could not perform as expected.

Talking about Rakesh Roshan’s work, the filmmaker is known for his movies such as Krrish franchise, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Karan Arjun, Kishen Kanhaiya, Koyla, Kaabil, Kaamchor, Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang and Kites to name a few.

