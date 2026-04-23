Rakul Preet Singh OPENS UP about marriage feeling like a 'situationship' with Jackky Bhagnani, guess why

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are married, but they've got a fresh outlook on what that really means and it's grabbing everyone's attention. Read further to know what Rakul said that took everyone by suprise.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are married, but they’ve got a fresh outlook on what that really means and it’s grabbing everyone’s attention. Recently, both of them described their relationship as a “situationship,” but not in the way people usually use the word. Jackky broke it down honestly: they’re fully committed to each other, but their relationship feels relaxed and open, not weighed down by expectations. For them, marriage isn’t about losing who you are. Instead, it’s about having someone you can talk to about anything, no filters, no fear of being judged.

Jackky says they’re totally transparent with each other even when it comes to talking about their past relationships. That openness makes everything feel easy and real, not forced. There’s nothing they have to hide.

Looking back at their 2024 wedding, Jackky mentioned they both came in strong, already happy as individuals. They weren’t looking for someone to fill a gap or complete them, they just wanted to build something together from a place of independence. And Rakul agrees. She believes happiness shouldn’t hinge on what your partner does. For her, keeping her own identity matters, whether it’s chasing goals or enjoying solo adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

They’re clear about one thing no pressure, no crazy demands. They focus on respect and real understanding, which keeps fights to a minimum and things moving smoothly. Their wedding in Goa was a big deal elegant, yet low-key. The photos, with Rakul in a pastel lehenga and Jackky in a sherwani, went viral. Friends and lots of Bollywood stars showed up to celebrate.

So yes, calling their marriage a “situationship” is unusual but it’s really about their modern take on love. Freedom, trust, and emotional maturity come first. In the end, Rakul and Jackky are proving that marriage doesn’t have to stick to old rules. They’re choosing honesty, independence, and shared happiness over conventions, and that’s what really sets them apart.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more