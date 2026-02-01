Ram Charan, wife Upsana BLESSED with twins: Actor shares heartfelt note, expresses his gratitude, 'Thanks to all...'

ENG हिन्दी
Upasana once revealed candidly that she had decided to freeze her eggs while she was in her late twenties and early thirties. With the blessing, the couple is now parents for the second time, and their lovely family has increased to five.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: February 1, 2026 12:02 PM IST

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed twins, and the entire family is overjoyed. Chiranjeevi shared the news, writing that the couple had a baby boy and a baby girl. He also stated that the babies and their mother are healthy and doing well. Announcing the news, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes - Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”

Ram Charan expresses his joy

Expressing his happiness, Ram Charan said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment.”

Happy mother Upasana shares her...

Upasana Kamineni Konidela said, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

Ramcharan and Upasana are now parents of...

In 2023, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela. They were naturally surprised by that pregnancy. Upasana later revealed candidly that she had decided to freeze her eggs while she was in her late twenties and early thirties. With the blessing, the couple is now parents for the second time, and their lovely family has increased to five.

How did fans react to the news?

One wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the legendary Mega Star @KChiruTweets and Surekha Garu! There is no joy greater than becoming grandparents to twins. Double the blessings, double the love! May the little ones bring endless happiness to the family." Another comment read, "A heartiest Congratulations to both of them future stars are born in family who will carry the legacy ahead." A third one commented, "Congratulations to the beautiful couple #RamCharan & #Upasana. Warm wishes to the entire family on this joyous moment."

