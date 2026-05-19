Ram Charan’s first gesture after ‘Chirutha’ STILL wins hearts, here's everything we know

Read further to know why producer C. Aswani Dutt calls Ram Charan's Rs 50 lakh gesture the 'classiest debut moment'

Ram Charan’s first gesture after ‘Chirutha’ STILL wins hearts, here's everything we know

Landing his debut role in Telugu cinema was a big deal, especially as Chiranjeevi’s son. Everyone had eyes on him when Chirutha hit screens in 2007. Living up to a legend comes with a lot of pressure, but Ram didn’t try to copy his dad. He chose his scripts carefully and worked hard to carve out his own space.

No Pay Talks Before ‘Chirutha’ Started

Here’s the funny thing: before shooting, nobody even talked about payment. Neither Chiranjeevi nor Ram Charan discussed a fee with producer C. Aswani Dutt. Dutt, out of respect for Chiranjeevi and faith in Ram, just settled on Rs 50 lakh as the salary. After the first shooting schedule, Dutt personally drove over to Chiranjeevi’s house to hand Ram the cheque. When he called Ram, he didn’t rush down or make it a big scene. Instead, he told Dutt, “Uncle, I’m upstairs. Please give it to my mother downstairs.” So Dutt handed the cheque to Surekha Konidela, Ram’s mom. For her, it was emotional. Ram later said her smile that day is something he’ll always remember. It wasn’t just about the money, it was about making his mom happy.

The Cheque Went Straight To His Mother

Chiranjeevi was caught off guard by the gesture. Watching his son give his first earnings straight to his mother meant everything. It said a lot about the values Ram picked up from his family. But Chirutha was more than just a launchpad for Ram Charan. The film dropped on September 27, 2007 directed by Puri Jagannadh, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and with Mani Sharma’s music lighting up the charts. Neha Sharma made her Telugu debut in it, too.

What’s He Doing Now

That Rs 50 lakh paycheck was just the beginning. These days, Ram Charan is at the top, he reportedly makes over Rs 80 crore per film. He even debuted in Bollywood with Zanjeer in 2013 alongside Priyanka Chopra. The movie didn’t do well, but he kept moving forward. Right now, Ram Charan’s busy shooting form Peddi with Janhvi Kapoor, a pairing people are very excited about for 2026. He’s also expected to team up again with director Sukumar. On the personal side, he and Upasana are expecting their second kid, rumor says twins around Diwali.

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