google-preferred

Ram Gopal Varma gets nostalgic as Vijay’s TVK win SHOCKS Tamil Nadu:‘Kalaignar wouldn’t have dreamed’

RGV just dropped a vintage photo of a young Vijay standing behind M Karunanidhi, and honestly, it couldn't have been better timed. Read further to know what RVG said about the historic win.

WrittenBy
By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: May 5, 2026 4:50 PM IST
bollywoodlife.com top news

Ram Gopal Varma gets nostalgic as Vijay’s TVK win SHOCKS Tamil Nadu:‘Kalaignar wouldn’t have dreamed’

RGV just dropped a vintage photo of a young Vijay standing behind M Karunanidhi, and honestly, it couldn’t have been better timed. Right after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rocked Tamil Nadu in the Assembly polls, Ram Gopal Varma jumped online and posted the shot with a caption that cut straight to the point: “Kalaignar wouldn’t have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party.” People couldn’t get enough, the pic spread everywhere as TVK’s win took over social media.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Thalapathy Vijay's FIRST reaction after winning Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 for TVK goes VIRAL, Trisha Krishnan...

Nobody really expected Vijay’s party to come out swinging like this. TVK didn’t quietly step into Tamil Nadu politics; it crashed through the gates. Right out of the gate, Vijay’s 2024 launch turned the actor into one of the state’s biggest political players. That’s wild, considering he made his film debut in Naalaiya Theerpu back in 1992 and here he is, shaking up the political scene thirty-four years later.

MK Stalin didn’t hide from the loss either. Just hours after TVK’s triumph became official, he said, “There is no victory we have not seen; there is no defeat we have not faced.” Pretty much sums up his attitude.

The film industry went all out congratulating Vijay. Everyone from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga sent their best. The list went on and on, Vijay was flooded with good wishes. Looks like Vijay’s really committing to this new path. His next film, Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be his final act before switching to politics for good, hasn’t dropped yet, it was expected in early January.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media student with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

Tags:

Up Next

bollywoodlife.com top news

Next Story

Simone Ashley, Tyla, Gigi Hadid, Doechii: Meet stars who rocked BOLD, shocking and naked dresses at Met Gala 2026