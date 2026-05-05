Ram Gopal Varma gets nostalgic as Vijay’s TVK win SHOCKS Tamil Nadu:‘Kalaignar wouldn’t have dreamed’

RGV just dropped a vintage photo of a young Vijay standing behind M Karunanidhi, and honestly, it couldn't have been better timed. Read further to know what RVG said about the historic win.

Ram Gopal Varma gets nostalgic as Vijay’s TVK win SHOCKS Tamil Nadu:‘Kalaignar wouldn’t have dreamed’

RGV just dropped a vintage photo of a young Vijay standing behind M Karunanidhi, and honestly, it couldn’t have been better timed. Right after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rocked Tamil Nadu in the Assembly polls, Ram Gopal Varma jumped online and posted the shot with a caption that cut straight to the point: “Kalaignar wouldn’t have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party.” People couldn’t get enough, the pic spread everywhere as TVK’s win took over social media.

Nobody really expected Vijay’s party to come out swinging like this. TVK didn’t quietly step into Tamil Nadu politics; it crashed through the gates. Right out of the gate, Vijay’s 2024 launch turned the actor into one of the state’s biggest political players. That’s wild, considering he made his film debut in Naalaiya Theerpu back in 1992 and here he is, shaking up the political scene thirty-four years later.

MK Stalin didn’t hide from the loss either. Just hours after TVK’s triumph became official, he said, “There is no victory we have not seen; there is no defeat we have not faced.” Pretty much sums up his attitude.

The film industry went all out congratulating Vijay. Everyone from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga sent their best. The list went on and on, Vijay was flooded with good wishes. Looks like Vijay’s really committing to this new path. His next film, Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be his final act before switching to politics for good, hasn’t dropped yet, it was expected in early January.

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