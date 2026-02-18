Ramadan Wishes 2026: 50+ heartfelt quotes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to share during the Holy month

As the holy month of Ramadan 2026 begins, here are some quotes, status updates, greetings, and Ramadan messages you may send with your loved ones to commemorate the event.

Ramadan 2026: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is a holy month that Muslims throughout the world are preparing to observe. The appearance of the new crescent moon marks the start of the holy month. In 2026, Ramadan is projected to begin on Thursday, February 19, following the sighting of the Ramadan 1447 AH crescent on Wednesday evening, February 18.

Ramadan 2026: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages

1. Ramadan Mubarak ? May this sacred month bring peace, patience, and endless blessings into your life

2. Wishing you a Ramadan filled with faith, forgiveness, and divine mercy

3. May your fasts be easy, your prayers be answered, and your heart be at peace this Ramadan

4. Ramadan Kareem ? May Allah shower you with health, happiness, and prosperity ?

5. Let this Ramadan cleanse your soul and strengthen your iman ??

Ramadan 2026: Greetings

May your fasts purify your soul and your prayers elevate you ??

Ramadan Mubarak ? Let faith lead the way ✨

Ramadan Kareem ? May your home be filled with barakah ?✨

Let this Ramadan bring clarity to your heart and purpose to your life ??

Wishing you a peaceful fast and a spiritually rich Ramadan ?✨

Ramadan reminds us that patience is power ??

May Allah grant you ease and acceptance in all acts of worship ??

A blessed Ramadan to all ? May kindness be your constant ?

Ramadan is the season of mercy—embrace it fully ✨?

