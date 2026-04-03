Ramayana: OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia gives her verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer, reveals why she is waiting to watch

Amid the massive applause that Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana teaser has been getting, OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia has shared her reaction.

Ramayana Teaser: Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, there is just one film that has managed to grab everyone's attention and win their applause. Yes, we are talking about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The much-anticipated teaser was released on April 2 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, and as expected, it has started a strong online discussion. The teaser didn't only reveal Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited look as Lord Rama, but also gave the viewers an insight into the big scale and grandeur of the film. Read on to know what OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia had to say about the teaser.

How have netizens reacted to the teaser?

Going by the massive hype that Ramayana has been successful in generating, social media was expected to explode with fans' reaction. As expected, fans are clearly impressed with the grandeur of the film, and Ranbir's look. One post read, "#RanbirKapoor as Rama will be a life time experience. Theatres will turn into temples for sure!" Another user posted, "Visually stunning glimpse! #ranbirkapoor looks phenomenal as Lord #rama. He expresses so much through his eyes - the calmness, the grace truly captivating. In the vanvas attire, he doesn’t just look the part - he feels like Lord Rama himself, carrying that divine aura! #ramayana." Among those who lauded the teaser is Dipika Chikhlia who is still revered and remembered for her flawless portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramayan. Not just Ranbir Kapoor, towards the end of the teaser, viewers are also given an insight into Yash' Ravana and his Pushpak Vimaan. This has stunned fans, and is being referred to as the best part of the Ramayana teaser. One fan posted, "If there were any complaints, that Pushpak Vimaan shot at the end shattered them. That was so so good."

What did Dipika Chikhlia say about Ramayana?

In a recent chat with India Today, Dipika Chikhlia shared her perspective on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial. The veteran actress admitted that she loved the teaser and can't wait for the film's release. Dipika said, “I watched the teaser and it’s very grand. Bahut rich lag raha hai. Unhone bahut achhe se banaya hai. So now I’m awaiting the film and it’s looking very beautiful, there’s no doubt about it." Dipika Chikhlia became immensely popular during the late 1980s with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Her portrayal of Sita wasn't just flawless, but also resonated with the viewers. Even years later, she is still revered and respected for playing Sita.

Know more about Ramayana

Ramayana has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra. While Ranbir Kapoor features as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Maa Sita, and Yash will be seen essaying the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman’s character. Ravie Dubey has been roped in for the role of Lord Rama’s brother, Lakshman. The first part of the film will release on Diwali this year. The second part has been scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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