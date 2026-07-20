Ramayana trailer launch: Yash's SURPRISE entry during Delhi event steals spotlight, fans erupt in cheers; 'Pehli bar Ravan dekh kar acha laga'

Yash leaves fans stunned with a surprise appearance at the Ramayana trailer launch and calls the ambitious film 'India's dream'.

Image Credits: Instagram

Ramayana Trailer Launch: The trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi was packed with exciting moments. But what caught the attention was Yash’s surprise appearance. Just when people thought the whole thing was wrapping up, the actor made this unannounced entry, leaving the entire audience stunned. The much-awaited trailer was first revealed exclusively to the media members at the big event. After the screening, the cast and makers spoke with the press, and it felt like the evening was about to settle down. Then suddenly, a twist showed up that nobody saw coming.

Yash makes a surprise entry at the grand event

As the host started to wrap up the event, the lights in the auditorium suddenly went out. A few seconds later, dramatic music came on, and stage lights lit up the venue as Yash walked onto the stage, making the crowd go a bit wild. Inside the auditorium, everything bounced back, loud cheers, whistles and applause, and the actor greeted the audience, turning his surprise appearance into the biggest highlight of the evening.

Yash opens up about playing Ravana

In Ramayana, Yash will be seen essaying the role of Ravana, one of the most anticipated characters in the film. Besides playing the iconic antagonist, the actor is also co-producing the project alongside Namit Malhotra, making him an integral part of the film both on and off screen.

The trailer reportedly received a hugely positive response from those present at the launch. The film’s massive scale, stunning visuals, high-end VFX and the powerful face-off between Lord Ram and Ravana were among the aspects that drew the loudest praise.

What did Yash say?

Speaking at the event, Yash thanked producer Namit Malhotra for trusting him with such an iconic role. "I'm really happy to be part of this wonderful project. All credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe iss paatra nibhane ka jo avkash diya, uske liye usse dhanyavaad kehta hu. I even got the opportunity to learn Hindi. I think this is India's dream," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashanth (@prashanth_cinema_world)

"Everybody who has been part of this film has come with one vision and one conviction — to take our story to the global platform. We've all kept our personal interests aside because we have only one purpose: to tell the story of Prabhu Shri Ram to audiences around the world and celebrate Him in our own country as well. Thank you, everyone," Yash said.

How fans reacted?

As soon as the video of Yash's surprise entry went viral, fans took to the comment section to cheer for the star. One wrote, "First tym ppl wud celebrate Ravana." Another wrote, "Pahli bar Ravan dekh Kar achcha lag raha hai." A third commented, "Rocking star Yash BOSS."

Trailer to Release on July 24

Following the exclusive media screening in Delhi, excitement around Ramayana has reached a new high. The trailer will be released for the public on July 24, giving audiences worldwide their first look at the film’s grand vision. Before stepping into the role of Ravana, Yash will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to release globally on August 26, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

