Ramayana trailer triggers MEME FEST as fans question Lara Dutt, Sai Pallavi's modern-style costumes; 'Ekta Kapoor serial vibes'

Ramayana trailer has won praise for its grand visuals, but Lara Dutta and Sai Pallavi's costumes have sparked debate online, with many fans calling the styling too modern for the Treta Yuga setting.

Ramayan trailer: The much-anticipated trailer for Ramayana: Part One, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, was released at roughly 4:00 AM on the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, a period that is greatly revered in Hindu culture. The legendary epic, which is regarded as one of the biggest Indian films of the year, has created a great deal of enthusiasm among viewers, who have praised its scope, graphics, and spiritual ethos.

Ramayana trailer starts memefest

Alongside the praise, though, the trailer has generated discussion on the internet, with some viewers voicing dissatisfaction with the movie's clothing design. The style of several characters seems too modern for a narrative set in the Treta Yuga, as many social media users have noted.

Lara Dutta's look as Kaikeyi faces criticism

Lara Dutta, who plays Queen Kaikeyi, has one of the most talked-about looks. The actress is shown wearing a saree and a half-sleeved blouse in a pivotal scene from the trailer, which some viewers thought was too contemporary for the historical context. Her glossy, straight hair in a salon style was also observed by online users, who claimed that it provided a modern touch rather than representing the time period portrayed in the Ramayana.

Netizens point out costumes to be more modern

Sai Pallavi, who plays Maa Sita, has also drawn criticism. Some viewers have noted that her sarees, blouses, and general style more closely resemble modern fashion than Treta Yuga clothing. The trailer is still trending online, and social media is already overflowing with different responses.

One user writes, "Modern saree, salon styled side-combed hair, make up is visible...is this Treta Yuga or 2026?" Another wrote, "Not a single good moment in the trailer apart from Jatayu scene 1 Costumes are terrible 2, Ranbir as Rama is the worst choice, the worst, 3 No Janeu and Sita ma got jewelries from Ma Anasuya but she is hardly wearing anything."

Modern saree, salon styled side-combed hair, make up is visible... is this Treta Yuga or 2026? ?#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/PoO7PPUSfn — Mohit (@Warlock_mohit) July 30, 2026

Not a single good moment in the trailer apart from Jatayu scene 1 Costumes are terrible 2 Ranbir as Rama is the worst choice, the worst 3 No Janeu and Sita ma got jewelries from Ma Anasuya but she is hardly wearing anything #ramayana pic.twitter.com/GgbVTM7ZK4 — Adhya (@The_Blue_Thrott) July 30, 2026

Did women used to wear blouse & saree like this in Treat yuga???

What is this ??

Otherwise I liked the trailer but this saree style is giving Ekta Kapoor serial vibes ?#RamayanaTrailer #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/vMBYfjRSyw — Debi (@WhoDebi) July 30, 2026

A third commented, "Did women used to wear blouse & saree like this in Treat yuga??? What is this ?? Otherwise I liked the trailer but this saree style is giving Ekta Kapoor serial vibes."

About Ramayana

Ramayana, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is the first half of a two-part epic that will be released on Diwali 2026. The second part will be released on Diwali 2027.

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