Ramayana trailer unveils Ranbir Kapoor in a powerful double role, fans can’t keep calm

Ramayana trailer continues to be lauded for its epic battle between good and evil. In a surprise reveal, Ranbir Kapoor isn't just playing Lord Ram. Read on to know more about his double role.

Ramayana trailer unveils Ranbir Kapoor in a powerful double role, fans can’t keep calm

The wait is finally over! After keeping fans on the edge of their seats for months, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have released the film's much-anticipated official trailer. As expected, it is grand and simply spectacular. For the unversed, the film's trailer was unveiled in the early hours of Thursday, July 30. Within minutes of release, the trailer took over social media. And fans have been lauding the makers for its cast, the film's scale, visuals and performances.

The trailer - which was launched in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam - gives viewers an insight into the first proper look at one of Indian cinema's most talked about films. Agreed, netizens are lauding the trailer because it offers an epic battle between good and evil. However, it is Ranbir Kapoor that is being talked about for his avatar, performance and the fact that he isn't playing Lord Ram. Ranbir also appears as Lord Parshuram. This double role was something very few fans saw coming.

For most part of the trailer, Ranbir is seen in the role of Lord Ram. Dressed in traditional attire and exuding an aura of grace and strength, Ranbir's transformation has won over several viewers. And just when you think the trailer has put forth all of Ram's qualities, it drops another surprise. In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, Ranbir makes an appearance as Lord Parshuram. For the unversed, he was another incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Even though the glimpse is small, many are lauding Ranbir for convincingly pulling off two different roles.

One Name two Characters. Ranbir as Shree Ram And Shree Parashuram ?? #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/3ke7Fuqpii — Best Of Cinema (@R0npz) July 30, 2026

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about his ‘Ramayana’ casting?

During a chat with Review Nation, Ranbir shared his views on the criticism he faced for playing Lord Rama. “The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him? But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It’s deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don’t think there’s a right actor to play Lord Rama," he said.

He further mentioned that portraying Lord Rama is possible for any actor who has the potential to approach the role with both faith and the right intent.

“All the people who have watched Ramayan, they all have their own interpretation of Lord Ram. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting. Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is that the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram.”

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