Ramayana's' Laxman follows THIS religion? He embraced the path after...

Ravi Dubey is currently in the news for his film Ramayana. He will be seen playing the role of Laxman in this film. Fans are curious to know more about the actor's personal life.

Ravi Dubey is recognized as one of the actors who has gained significant popularity on television and OTT platforms. The actor started his journey as a model and has also presented various TV programs. He is now prepared to make his first appearance on the big screen.

He will portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the main role. Ravi is an Indian actor, model, television presenter and producer. He began his career as a model then started his acting career in 2006 with the show Stree Teri Kahani and followed it with roles in shows like Doli Saja Ke and Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, before starring in the family drama shows Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja, which established him as one of the most popular and leading TV actors.

Ravi became popular through these shows

Ravi became extremely famous due to programs such as Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. He has also taken part in the dance reality programs Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Let's discover the religion that Ravi Dubey, Laxman from Ramayana, adheres to.

Ravi Dubey's Instagram showcases many images of him praying in temples, doing aarti for the Ganges River, and honoring gurudwaras. The actor discussed his faith during a conversation. He disclosed that he did not pass a test during his engineering college years.

This is why he changed his religion

Ravi’s journey is defined by a profound spiritual shift. During his early years in Mumbai, while studying Telecom Engineering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, he faced a severe personal crisis after failing his exams. The disappointment was so overwhelming that the actor admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts. The actor stated, "Meditation and Buddhism have become an integral part of my life. They have truly changed my perspective on life.I started embracing Buddhism when I was going through a very difficult time. I started chanting mantras at that time.” Ravi Dubey practices Nichiren Buddhism, which is a form of Mahayana Buddhism rooted in the teachings of the 13th-century Japanese monk Nichiren.

Power Couple and Rs 150 Crore Empire

Alongside his wife, actress Sargun Mehta, Ravi co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment. Their production house has delivered blockbuster Punjabi films like Saunkan Saunkne and the long-running TV hit Udaariyaan. As of 2025, the couple’s combined net worth is estimated at over Rs 150 crore, including luxury properties in Mumbai and Punjab and a fleet of high-end cars like Jaguar and BMW.

