Ranabaali FIRST glimpse: Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's flawless chemistry has fans saying ‘Reel comes to real'

The makers of Rashmika and Vijay's next film Ranabaali unveiled the first look of their upcoming film. We tell you how fans have reacted so far.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially kicked off a new phase of their lives together. The stars had kept their relationship private for years and ensured it wasn't under public scrutiny. Both Vijay and Rashmika left their fans elated and excited when they tied the knot in an intimate Telugu wedding ceremony, which was held in Udaipur on February 26. The celebration was elegant and intimate, and saw the attendance of close family members and a small circle of friends. They won several hearts by choosing tradition and rituals over grandeur, an aspect many can relate to after watching the first glimpse of their upcoming film-- Ranabaali

Watch the video here:

Ranabaali's FIRST look wins hearts

Ranabaali's team unveiled an interesting poster that features Vijay as Ranabaali and Rashmika as Jayamma. It comes as a celebration of not just their onscreen marriage, but also their offscreen wedding ceremony. "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA" was posted by those who designed the poster. "Together forever," it mentioned.

As soon as the first glimpse of their film was unveiled, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages.

One comment read, “After 7 years Vijay+rashmika doing film combo repeating now❤️‍?????”

Another netizen mentioned, “It is looking more beautiful after knowing they are real husband wife”.

Next post read, “Guys I am still not over of virosh marriage and you guys dropped this bomb... please let me breath ?Anyways this video is so so so beautiful ?❤️Can't wait for the movie!!”

A few other fans posted, “Honestly just say that u guys are doing a business” and “What a timing

Reel comes to real”.

All about Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding

Actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vijay Deverakonda got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur. After dating each other for almost seven years, the two tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends on February 26. The wedding was held in a simple atmosphere. A few hours after the wedding, Rashmika shared a special post on social media. She introduced Vijay to the world not as her co-star or boyfriend, but as her husband. At the same time, Vijay also described Rashmika as his best friend and expressed his happiness about this new journey.

As soon as the couple posted the picture in went viral on social media. Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding post became one of the most liked social media posts in Asia, surpassing Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup picture.

