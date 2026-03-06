Ranbir Kapoor is every inch the doting father as he celebrates Team India win at T20 world cup semi-final with daughter Raha [Viral Video}

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor for India's high-octane T20 World Cup semi-final match against England at Wankhede Stadium. Their adorable videos have gone viral on social media.

As Team India clinched victory in semi-final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, several Bollywood celebrities were celebrating the win. Among those cheering from the stands were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor. Caught up in the cricket fever, Ranbir and Alia were seen cheering loudly for Sanju Samson, along with their daughter Raha by their side. The couple looked extremely excited as they rooted for the Men in Blue, and celebrated every boundary with their daughter. Within minutes, adorable photos of the family started circulating on social media.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more