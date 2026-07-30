Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Babu or Saurabh Raaj Jain? Ramayana trailer sparks confusion over who plays Lord Vishnu

A section of fans is convinced that actor Saurabh Raaj Jain is playing Lord Vishnu. However, others believe it could either be Mahesh Babu or Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Babu or Saurabh Raaj Jain? Ramayana trailer sparks confusion over who plays Lord Vishnu

Ever since the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled, fans haven't stopped discussing it. From the film's spectacular visuals to its impressive star-studded cast and the multiple surprises it offers, social media has been buzzing with opinions and fan theories. However, there is one aspect of the film that has left many confused - who is playing Lord Vishnu? By now, everyone is aware that Ranbir Kapoor essays the roles of Lord Ram and Lord Parashurama. It is the brief glimpse of Lord Vishnu in the trailer that has left many guessing the name of the actor.

Actor Saurabh Raaj Jain gained massive popularity for playing Lord Krishna in the hit TV series Mahabharat. Since he has a strong association with mythological roles, many are convinced that he gets to play the aforementioned role in the film.

But that's not the only theory that has gone viral. Many also believe the mysterious figure could be Mahesh Babu. This could be because Mahesh is already busy filming SS Rajamouli's Varanasi which has him reportedly playing the role of Lord Rama in a sequence influenced by the Ramayana. This is just a comparison that fans have been drawing. Another theory that has gone viral is about Ranbir Kapoor playing the role. Reason? The actor plays both Lord Ram and Lord Parashurama. Since both are incarnations of Lord Vishnu, many feel he could also appear as Lord Vishnu himself.

Why did Namit Malhotra compared Ramayana with Dune 3 & The Odyssey?

Ramayana has been successful in creating massive buzz among cinema lovers. Producer Namit Malhotra too had earlier shared that Ramayana will arrive at a time when audiences will also be looking forward to popular films like Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey. While chatting with Fandango in April, he said, “What is interesting, and it was a perspective I actually heard from someone in America itself – it was like – ‘You are bringing us the first story of the world or the first story of the universe, but it's something we don't know much about. So, it's almost like you are telling us a timeless story, but it's actually… we are going to discover it for the first time.'”

He added, “There's a lot of freshness and excitement towards it. Obviously, every Indian, their heart beats with this story. All of us, our parents, our grandparents, generations before us – have all learned the Ramayana, heard the Ramayana, experienced it in various different forms. It's very interesting to sort of bring something with that big screen spectacle, but with the heart that every Indian cares about to the world. That I think is very, very relevant.”

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