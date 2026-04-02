Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana teaser goes VIRAL: Why does Indian epic feel personal and relevant today?

The world maybe changing constantly, but Ramayana offers what remains steady - the importance of values such as honesty, courage and love.

Ramayana teaser: If there’s one film that has everyone talking, it's the much-anticipated Ramayana which has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Let's be honest. The hype around the film isn't random because Nitesh Tiwari is bringing to the viewers a film which isn't just another mythological adaptation. This is actually a cinematic event the viewers have been waiting for. With DNEG - the leading visual effects company - onboard, Ramayana's scale has clearly become big. For the unversed, DNEG has a history of bagging 8 Academy Awards for its work in popular films including Dune, Tenet, First Man, Blade Runner 2049, Ex Machina, Interstellar and Inception.

Why are expectations from Ramayana high?

Going by Nitesh Tiwari’s storytelling style, viewers' expectations from the film are clearly sky-high. He knows how to strike a balance between emotion and spectacle, and that's what a story like Ramayana demands. We aren't talking about just grand visuals, but also the need to make every moment special and every sacrifice important. Hence, how Nitesh will deliver this will infuse excitement into the project. There is massive curiosity around the film because Ramayana is deeply rooted in out lives. So how Nitesh will put forth his version has left the viewers excited. Will it be traditional? Or will it be modern? That's the answer the viewers will get once the film hits the theatres.

Ramayana has become the internet’s favourite topic right now because top stars including Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have been roped in for the roles of Lord Ram and Ma Sita respectively, and fans are already imagining what their versions will be like. And to see their version appear on the big screen will be extremely special.

Responsibility that Ramayana carries is huge

Interestingly, the film isn't just about scale and star power. What also makes it the much-awaited film is the massive responsibility it has to shoulder. It is never easy to adapt something as iconic as the Ramayana because strong emotions are attached and beliefs are involved. If anything goes wrong, the viewers will notice, and never forgive. Didn't we see this when Adipurush has released? It was slammed by critics for looking like a school play with flawed performances and having Ravana appear as a Mughal villain, among other issues.

Why does Ramayana refuse to fade away?

What makes Ramayana relevant even today is the fact that it isn't just about gods and demons and their battles. Instead, it is about characters who have emotions which still resonates with the viewers today. Take a closer look at Lord Ram. He may just be seen as the ideal man, but he faces what the people are still combating - the need to strike a balance between personal happiness and duties. Similarly, Sita's journey stands out because it is about strength and resilience. People still discuss and debate about the manner in which she was treated. That's why the epic remains relevant. Ravana too isn't a one-dimensional villain. He is powerful yet flawed. His death imparts the lesson of what intelligence sans humility can do to an individual. To be honest, Ramayana is alive because of the lessons it imparts. From moral dilemmas to loyalty and betrayal, it helps you understand the manner in which you have to deal with every obstacle in life.

Ramayana continues to reinvent itself

Every generation has had a new way to connect with Ramayana. This is possible because of the different ways it has been shown on the big and small screen. Every version has given the viewers a fresh perspective, and stresses on the fact that it never gets old.

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