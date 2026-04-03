Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana teaser takes over social media with larger-than-life appeal, check out VIRAL tweets

The first look of Ramayana, which is being released on the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. As soon as the teaser released, many people shared their emotions on social media. Read on to know more.

As soon as the teaser of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana was released, it created a huge buzz on social media. The teaser, which was released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, received an overwhelming response from the audience across the country. This film is considered to be one of the biggest films of this year and was awaited for a long time. While the first glimpse showed a small glimpse of the world of the film, this teaser has further increased the curiosity of the people. The grandeur of this film, made on a large scale, has caught the attention of the audience, and now everyone seems to be excited to see it on the big screen.

Fans reaction on Ramayana teaser

After watching the teaser, many people shared their emotions on social media. A user wrote that he is proud of the teaser as it will present Indian culture on a global platform. He believes that there is a need for films in India that showcase our traditions and values on a larger scale. Many viewers also said that this film can become a medium to take culture to the world, not just entertainment. Such reactions show that the audience is looking at this film as an identity and not just a project.

He said, "Mujhe garv hai is teaser par kyuki ye humari bhartiye sanskriti ko global stage par present karega, Bharat me aisi filmon ki aur zarurat hai. Is film ko zarur dekhunga kyuki ye humare sanatan dharm ke liye garv ki baat hai."

Fans' reaction on VFX of the film

However, not everyone agrees. Some even questioned the visual effects of the teaser. One user wrote, "Feels like everyone became a VFX expert overnight, let the full film drop first." At the same time, some people believe that to understand such a big project, it is necessary to see it on the big screen. He said that the effect of high-scale CGI on the mobile screen is not fully visible, so the final result should wait for the film.

IMAX experience

Many viewers insisted that the film was made specifically for the big screen. One user wrote, “This is designed for IMAX-type experience, not Instagram reels. Big difference in how it's meant to be seen." He believes that there is a big difference in the experience of watching in the theater and watching on the phone. That's why some people are currently waiting for the release of the film instead of forming an opinion about the teaser. This discussion also showed that in today's time, the perception of content is greatly affected by the platform on which it is being viewed.

A big issue on social media also came to the fore that Indian audiences often become more strict about their own films. A user wrote, “Yet another netizen commented, "Phir wahi log bolte hain bolywood sirf remake aur commercial films banata hai. Jab koi mytological epic jaise risky aur large-scale project attempt karta hai, toh usko bhi troll kar dete ho. Kya hum kabhi apne hi cinema ko support kar payenge?" At the same time, some people also said that if a similar project had come from Hollywood, the reaction would have been different. A netizen wrote, "We're always harsher on our own culture. If this exact thing came from Hollywood, the reaction here would be completely different."

All about Ramayana

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is being made in collaboration with Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar winner DNEG. Apart from this, Yash's company, Monster Mind Creations, is also involved in this. The film will be released in two parts, the first part on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027 in IMAX cinemas worldwide.

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