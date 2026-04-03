Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer Ramayana director had delivered THIS Rs 2000 crore blockbuster, even SS Rajamouli couldn't BEAT its record

Ramayana - which is being referred to as India's answer to Lord of the Rings and Avatar - will be released in two parts. Read on to know more about the records that director's first film had smashed.

Ramayana is clearly one of the most-awaited films of 2026. The film has been slated for release in two parts. The first part of Ramayana will hit theatres this year on Diwali. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the film's teaser was unveiled. And what truly captured everyone's attention wasn't just the film's massive scale, but also its visual richness. From breathtaking visuals to soul-soothing background score, every aspect has made the legacy of Ramayana more stronger and timeless. Fans and viewers too were quick to take to social media to express their admiration. Many were quick to call it impressive after comparing it to global cinematic standards, and others felt it was a spectacle designed for the big screen.

Dangal's unstoppable run

But did you know Ramayana director had also delivered Rs 2000 crore blockbuster? Interestingly, the record created by his film couldn't even be smashed by Baahubali. Nitesh Tiwari left an indelible impact at the Box Office before Ramayan by delivering Rs 2000 crore hit. Yes, we are talking about Nitesh Tiwari's film Dangal which had hit theatres in 2016 and featured Aamir Khan as the protagonist. With Dangal, Nitesh delivered the biggest hit of Indian cinema. By earning over Rs 2000 crore globally, Dangal emerged as the first Indian film to cross this milestone.

Record-breaker Dangal changed Indian cinema forever

Such was the impact of Dangal that it became the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign film in China. It earned over Rs 1300 crore in China alone which was a major achievement for an Indian movie. No just that, it successfully set new benchmarks in international markets, particularly in East Asia. Besides being the first Indian film to enter Rs 2000 crore club, Dangal also redefined the sports genre with massive commercial success.

SS Rajamouli couldn't break Nitesh Tiwari's record

The notion that SS Rajamouli couldn't break Nitesh Tiwari’s record comes from the incredible global success of Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film witnessed an unprecedented performance in China. Agreed, many Indian films has done well globally, but Dangal’s dominance in China is exceptional. The film struck a chord with the viewers because of its interesting themes - perseverance, discipline, and empowerment. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli won hearts with Baahubali, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR. These films smashed several Box Office records, and strengthened Indian cinema’s profile globally. Despite their massive success, neither of these films could beat Dangal’s total worldwide gross.

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