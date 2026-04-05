Ranbir Kapoor’s VIRAL Ramayana scene made with AI? Here’s what we know

Ramayana teaser was released on the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti. Some people praised the teaser, on the other hand, questions were also raised on social media about some scenes.

The recently released teaser of the film Ramayan caught the attention of the audience with its grandeur and visuals. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Lord Ram in the film. Although on the one hand, some people praised the teaser, on the other hand, questions were also raised on social media about some scenes. Especially the change in the color of the turban seen in one scene sparked controversy. Many users claimed that this scene is not real but created by AI.

Is Ranbir Kapoor’s VIRAL Ramayana scene made with AI?

A part of the teaser shows a view of the streets of Ayodhya, where Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is seen walking, and people are showering flowers on him. During this time, the color of a person's turban suddenly appears to change. At first it's blue, and then it's red. This small change went viral on social media, and people started questioning the visuals of the film, calling it an AI mistake.

What does actor Saket Patel reveal about the scene?

In the midst of this whole controversy, actor Saket Patel, who was seen in that scene, came out and spoke. Sharing a video on social media, he clearly said that he is not an AI-generated character, but a real actor. Saket said that this scene was shot about two years ago, and at that time, the real crowd, the real location, and Ranbir Kapoor himself were present on the set.

Saket said, “I’m Saket Patel. I am an actor, and believe me, I’m not AI. Somehow, people are fully convinced that I don’t exist. I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me. The funny thing is that in 2026, if something looks too nice, people call it fake.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saket Patel (@iamsaket07)

He jokingly said that in today's time, if something looks very good, people consider it fake. He said that such allegations are baseless and the scene is completely a part of the actual shoot.

All about Ramayana

Ramayan is one of the biggest films ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The budget of this film is said to be around Rs 4000 crore, which makes it the most expensive Indian film ever. In the film, Yash will be seen playing the role of Ravana, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. Sunny Deol will play the role of Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey will play the role of Lakshman.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film will be released in two parts. The first part will release in October 2026, while the second part will hit the theatres in 2027.

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