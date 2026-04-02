Ranbir Vs Yash Vs Sunny Deol: Who is richer? A look at their net worth and lavish lifestyle

Ramayana first look drops today. Here's a quick look at Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Yash's net worth, who's richer, and key details about this big-budget mythological film.

One of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies for 2026 is Ramayana. Fans are extremely excited since the film's first look will be shown in a few days. The film has a remarkable ensemble of celebrities who are well-known in the business. Check out the net worth of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana cast, particularly Yash and Ranbir Kapoor and see who is the richest among the two.

What is Ranbir Kapoor's net worth?

In the Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram. His reported net worth is around Rs 369 crore. Films, endorsements, investments, and real estate are the sources of his wealth. According to reports, he charges between Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore for each movie.

Yash's net worth

According to reports, Yash is valued between Rs 50 and Rs 60 crore. His wealth grew as a result of the KGF franchise's enormous popularity, and he currently charges about Rs 20 crore every movie. In the film, he will portray Ravana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

How rich is Sunny Deol?

The estimated net worth of Sunny Deol is Rs 200 crore. Movies, real estate, investments, production companies, and sponsorships are the sources of his riches. He is going to be Lord Hanuman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Ramayana teaser to drop today

On April 2, the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's masterpiece Ramayana will be released in India. In recent Hindi film, it represents one of the most eagerly awaited moments.

The first look also serves as a means for the creators to gauge how the epic will be received.

Audiences have a strong emotional attachment to mythological movies, and the characters, particularly their attire and world-building, often influence public opinion at an early stage.

Ramayana might immediately establish itself as a significant project in Indian film if the teaser is favourably received on April 2.

Ramayana's massive budget

Ramayana has garnered a lot of attention due to its size; industry estimates state that it is one of the most costly Indian films presently in development, with a budget estimated to be in the hundreds of crores.

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